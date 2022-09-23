Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lots For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

808 Dakota, Libby, MT

CONDO

Nice, family townhouse. Equipped with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Attached garage and washer/dryer hookups. Located in a nice quiet area. No pets. No smoking.

509 Eighth St, Libby, MT

APARTMENT

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. Water, sewer, and garbage included.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING.

204 4th St Unit B, Troy, MT-APARTMENT

Two Bedroom One bath Apartment Water and Sewer Included Laundry Room on site. AVAILABLE NOW $900 deposit, $900 a month.

307 W. 2nd St., Libby, MT – APARTMENT

One bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Available Now.

31666 HWY 37, Libby, MT – House

One bedroom, one bathroom small cottage with full kitchen and large living room. Small back yard. Recently remodeled. Propane heat. Pets on approval. No smoking.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

1 bedroom home, fruit tree, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, well insulated. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. $880.00 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, wood & electric. Shady fenced yard. Small pasture, well insulated cool in Summer. Pet Considered $1400 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Off season Air BnB for rent. Lake house 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square feet. Two master bedrooms, sleeps 12, no smoking, pets negotiable, fast wifi. $3,000 per month and utilities. Available October 1st—May 31st. See Airbnb.com/rooms/48757674 for photos. Call 720-402-1619

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

By owner, Large vacant building lot in city limits in a newer housing development. .3 Acre 106 Michelle Lane, Libby. Considering offers of $58,900 or more with quick closing. 406-283-1708.

For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $288,000 Call 360-355-7678.

For Sale:

King Size Mattress Like New With Everything. 9 drawer dresser with mirror. $200 for All. 406-293-4695.

For Sale:

10 boxes of Bruce Pre-finished hard wood natural oak flooring, approximately 20 square feet per box. 3 1/4 x 21/4 inch, $75.00 per box or all for $750.00 call 406-295-6044.

For Sale:

Bunk bed frame $50.00, see at 1019 California or call 406-291-0196.

For Sale:

2014 Ford Fiesta, new tires, extra set of snow tires, 60,318 miles, $9,000. See at 1019 California or call 406-291-0196.

For Sale:

New espresso Brown 5 piece steel outdoor patio set with cover. $600.00 Call 406-293-6183.

Rummage Sale:

United Methodist Church Sale. October 6th full price. October 7th half price. October 8th sack sale $3.00. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See ya there!

Multi-Party Yard Sale: Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th from 9 a.m.. until 3 p.m. Lots of good stuff. 184 Bowkers Street, Libby

Employment:

Medical clinic seeks bookkeeper $16-18/hour DOE. 32 hours per week with full benefits. Must know QuickBooks and Excel. Apply in person at CARD Clinic, 214 E. 3rd St., Libby, through Job Service, or on Indeed.com.

Employment:

ISO! Caregivers Libby/Troy area. Apply in person at 417 Mineral Ave Suite 5 or call 406-293-4600 Cabinet Peaks Homecare.

In Search of:

Insulated small building to rent for small business . Preferably 14×21 or larger. Must have electricity and local running water/hose. Email dettavaughan@yahoo.com or Call: 406-293-9948

NOTICE

Notice of Intent to sell contents of Storage Units as listed below on

October 15, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm at Modern Storage, 1408 E. Missoula Ave. Troy, MT Unit #38 belonging Jacob Pinard

Unit #51 belonging to Jason Wells.