COMMUNITY BOARD & INFORMATION

Collaborative Mixer brings Lincoln County service providers to common table for connective discussion

About 45 representatives from various organizations accepted the invitation to attend a Collaborative Mixer at held Riverfront Park in Libby this past Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Attendees represented a wide base of active organizations including Communities that Care, Western Montana Mental Health, Unite for Youth, Lincoln County Health Department, Mental Health Coalition, Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Friends of Scotsman Peaks, Kiwanis, Youth Court Services, the CARD Clinic, and many others.

This event was held to bring like-minded and service-driven

individuals together to meet ]other people within in the community who have services to offer members of the Lincoln County area.

The mixer fostered discussion on what local organizations can

provide for the community and offered a chance for representatives of those organizations to gather information to utilize for orchestrating

future collaborations between services.

A BINGO ice breaker game started out the event, followed by lunch and door prizes. Maggie Anderson of Unite for Youth share that one of the best comments she had heard that afternoon was when one attendee commented discovering a lot of people and services she didn’t know

beforehand. A sure sign that bringing people who provide community resources together is a good idea.

Submitted by Stephanie Shaw

Case Manager/Office Manager/Outreach Coordinator

for Libby CARD Clinic

2021 Cabinet View Youth League

players beat the heat and finish strong

Cabinet View Golf Club’s 2021 Youth Golf League wrapped up on Wednesday, July 7 with their final round of match play golf. The extremely hot weather had pushed back their season finale by one week, and though the heat persisted, the young athletes golf games were equally on fire.

League participants ranged in age from 7 to 15 years old. On each of their five weeks of play, they had a practice and coaching session and then match play to follow which culminated in an awards ceremony held last week.

Their golf matches were in the form of scrambles where teams of two played their best ball after each shot. Tee boxes were moved forward according to age, and during each match the kids played 9 holes. Teams changed weekly and each golfer earned individual points throughout the season. The top five boys and the top five girls then earned prizes and bragging rights.

Pictured are front row from left to right: Samara Hollingsworth (4th),

Margaret Smith-Salter (1st), Caden Sutherland (1st), Hank McAfee (2nd), Eli Welch (4th), Logan Thompson (5th), Brielle Holzer (3rd). Back row from left to right: Sidnie Thompson (5th), Riley McNew (2nd). Not pictured was boys 3rd place winner Hunter Rooney.

Article and Photo submitted by Tracy McNew

Free Summer Meals

Mondays & Wednesday through August 19

Libby Public Schools and the U.S. Department of

Agriculture (USDA) Child Ntrition Program are sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program for the Libby Community.

Free Grab & Go nutritious meals offered to all children

18 years of age or younger.

For more information: call 293-8811, or text “Food’ to 877-877

www.fns.usda.govsummerfoodrocks