COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction
Call Construction,
Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,
concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033
Property
Improvement
Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Professional Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Electrician
Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you
need done. Call Mitch:
602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.
Snow Plow Services:
8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.
Service Mover:
Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.
THE POOCH PLACE
30270 US Hwy 2
Libby Montana
503-509-7182
One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!
Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes
15% off through New Year’s !
The Blue Bear
Located inside MJ’s
Fabulous Finds, at 408
Mineral Avenue in Libby.
Animal Hats $7/each
Art Work, Yarn 7 ounces $5/each
Dry Life freeze dried food: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).
DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.
For Rent:
Newer apartment, quiet complex. Includes water, sewer and garbage. Electric cadet wall heaters. Comes with storage unit and carport. Laundry on site. $1075.00 per month with $1075.00 deposit. No pets, no smoking. 12 month lease.
For Rent:
New two bedroom, one bath apartment located in Troy, MT. Water and sewer included, available at the end of February. No pets. $900.00 per month, $900 deposit. 6 or 12 month lease.
For Rent:
414 Montana Ave., Libby
2 bedrooms 1 bath $950 per month plus a $950 dollar security deposit
Newly Remodeled Upstairs Apartment. This two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a functionable layout. Full kitchen with all new cupboards, countertops and new fridge and range stove/oven. Adequate room for dining table and lots of shelving storage. Units’ bathroom is a tub/shower. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Access to shared front and back yard and personal storage shed. Off the Street Parking is provided.
*Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559 or online at libbyrentals.com. $40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order, or by card. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.
For Rent:
2+ Bedroom Home, Basement, Fenced yard, Pet Considered. Close to everything. Easy to Heat. $975 + Deposit. 406-293-7424
For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Public Notice:
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.
Employment:
Achievements is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts with Group Home, Supported living and 1:1 care. Seeking dedicated, caring professionals to work with adults with developmental disabilities. Must have a driver’s license and can pass random drug tests. On-site training. Applications are available at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.
Employment:
Please see page 2 for other employment openings.
LOCALLY GROWN PRODUCE. Hoot Owl Farm. Open for new CSA members. (Community Supported Agriculture). 18-Weeks of farm fresh vegetables https://www.hootowlfarm.net/csa; info@hootowlfarm.net, (406) 318-5339.
HOOT OWL FARM Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of small-scale agriculture? We are seeking motivated and enthusiastic farm workers for the 2022 growing season. We are looking for 2-3 people to join our team beginning in April and lasting through October (date range is flexible depending on positions filled). Full and part time positions are available. The pay rate is $12-$16/hour, depending on experience. Employees will participate in many aspects of on-farm activities – see website for details. www.hootowlfarm.net/jobs
(406) 318-5339
Terry B. Cosgrove
Kaden T. Keto
JACKSON, MURDO & GRANT, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
203 North Ewing Street
Helena, MT 59601
Tel: (406) 442-1300
Fax: (406) 443-7033
Email: tcosgrove@jmgm.com
kketo@jmgm.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
LINCOLN COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD A. KLUK,
Deceased.
Probate No. DP-22-17
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Fr. John Robertson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Jackson Murdo & Grant, P.C., 203 N. Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED: February 4, 2022.
/s/ John W. Robertson
Fr. John Robertson
JACKSON, MURDO & GRANT, P.C.
By: /s/ Kaden T. Keto
Kaden T. Keto
Attorney for Personal Representative
Clean wood chips from fuel reduction project. Bobtail—Pipe Creek area. Approx. $35-$50/load (15 yards) depending on delivery.