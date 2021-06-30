COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7/each

Art Work, Yarn 7 ounces $5/each

Dry Life freeze dried food: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).

DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent:

Newer apartment, quiet complex. Includes water, sewer and garbage. Electric cadet wall heaters. Comes with storage unit and carport. Laundry on site. $1075.00 per month with $1075.00 deposit. No pets, no smoking. 12 month lease.

For Rent:

New two bedroom, one bath apartment located in Troy, MT. Water and sewer included, available at the end of February. No pets. $900.00 per month, $900 deposit. 6 or 12 month lease.

For Rent:

414 Montana Ave., Libby

2 bedrooms 1 bath $950 per month plus a $950 dollar security deposit

Newly Remodeled Upstairs Apartment. This two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a functionable layout. Full kitchen with all new cupboards, countertops and new fridge and range stove/oven. Adequate room for dining table and lots of shelving storage. Units’ bathroom is a tub/shower. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Access to shared front and back yard and personal storage shed. Off the Street Parking is provided.

*Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559 or online at libbyrentals.com. $40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order, or by card. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

For Rent:

2+ Bedroom Home, Basement, Fenced yard, Pet Considered. Close to everything. Easy to Heat. $975 + Deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Employment:

Achievements is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts with Group Home, Supported living and 1:1 care. Seeking dedicated, caring professionals to work with adults with developmental disabilities. Must have a driver’s license and can pass random drug tests. On-site training. Applications are available at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Employment:

Please see page 2 for other employment openings.

LOCALLY GROWN PRODUCE. Hoot Owl Farm. Open for new CSA members. (Community Supported Agriculture). 18-Weeks of farm fresh vegetables https://www.hootowlfarm.net/csa; info@hootowlfarm.net, (406) 318-5339.

HOOT OWL FARM Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of small-scale agriculture? We are seeking motivated and enthusiastic farm workers for the 2022 growing season. We are looking for 2-3 people to join our team beginning in April and lasting through October (date range is flexible depending on positions filled). Full and part time positions are available. The pay rate is $12-$16/hour, depending on experience. Employees will participate in many aspects of on-farm activities – see website for details. www.hootowlfarm.net/jobs

info@hootowlfarm.net

(406) 318-5339

Terry B. Cosgrove

Kaden T. Keto

JACKSON, MURDO & GRANT, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

203 North Ewing Street

Helena, MT 59601

Tel: (406) 442-1300

Fax: (406) 443-7033

Email: tcosgrove@jmgm.com

kketo@jmgm.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

LINCOLN COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD A. KLUK,

Deceased.

Probate No. DP-22-17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Fr. John Robertson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Jackson Murdo & Grant, P.C., 203 N. Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED: February 4, 2022.

/s/ John W. Robertson

Fr. John Robertson

JACKSON, MURDO & GRANT, P.C.

By: /s/ Kaden T. Keto

Kaden T. Keto

Attorney for Personal Representative

Clean wood chips from fuel reduction project. Bobtail—Pipe Creek area. Approx. $35-$50/load (15 yards) depending on delivery.