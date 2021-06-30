COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each. Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed). DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Iva for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent or Lease:

944 W. Tamarack Lane, Troy, MT This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home is located in the Yaak area of Troy, Montana. This rental comes fully furnished along with a pellet stove, baseboard heat, and a backup generator. Two car garage is not included. There are a washer and dryer already in the home along with a chest freezer. Both bedrooms have their own private bathroom and a half bath for guests. Comes with winter supply of pellets, ring door bell surveillance system, and internet is also included. Pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available mid June. $2500/mo

For Rent or Lease:

412 Pioneer Rd, Libby, MT-SINGLE-FAMILY HOME. This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home sits beside a mountain. This home has a very large attached carport/ workshop. In addition a very large basement with a built-in bar. Available mid July. $1700/mo

*$40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. For more information call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Three bedroom rental available. Has a well and septic. Updated energy package, means low heat cost! Fenced yard, pets considered, private with no neighbors. $1,200 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent :

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Property Management:

Are you looking to rent your property or housing, and don’t want the hassle of management? We can help you! Please stop by or call us 317 California Ave. Libby, MT call 406-293-7559. We are certified and trained professional property mangers.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Employment:

Achievements, Inc is hiring for a Group Home Assistant Lead Trainer. This full-time position is at our 4 person group home, starting wage is $16.00 per hour. One year of experience working with adults with development disabilities, or similar field. We have comprehensive training and provide opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Applicants must be able to successfully complete pre-work screen and pre-employment drug test, must have a valid driver’s license, and be insurable under company insurance. Complete job description and application can be picked up and submitted at 104 Mineral Avenue in Libby. Position is open until filled. Receive a $100.00 new hire bonus after 30 days as a successful hire!

Employment:

Achievements, Inc is now hiring full and part time Direct Support Professionals; starting wage is $14.00 per hour. We have comprehensive training and provide opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Applicants must be able to successfully complete pre-work screen and pre-employment drug test, must have a valid driver’s license, and be insurable under company insurance. Complete job description and application can be picked up and submitted at 104 Mineral Avenue, in Libby. Receive a $100.00 new hire bonus after 30 days as a successful hire!

Japanese Lanterns for sale $2.00 sack full. FREE Oak Trees, different sizes. Call 406-293-5534.

Yard Sale:

Huge 4-party yard sale! Located at 29 Easy St. Hammer Cut Off on Friday and Saturday, 9a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15th and 16th. Nice clothes – size s 12, 14, 16t. New and used housewares, bedding, power tools, to much to list.

Rummage Sale:

Rummage Sale on Saturday July 16th at 308 Main Ave. Libby. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some items include, bed, furniture, gun safe, tent, sleeping bags.

Estate Sale:

Estate sale of William Donald (Bear) Bargo to be held July 15th and 16th from 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM located 1407 E. Missoula Ave. Troy, MT 59935. Household items, lawn equipment, tools, baskets and more. Contents of two 14’x10′ storage units to be sold. Cash only please.