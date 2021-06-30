COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

For Rent:

One family house, double Livingroom. Harwood and tile throughout with no carpet. High Efficacy Fireplace. Large Kitchen and dining-room lots of cabinet space with Ranch Style Sink. Backdoor to covered deck. Large master bedroom with large master closet as well as sink and vanity. Full bath with wall heater. Utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups and additional storage. Lower level has large bedroom, and hobby room with a work bench and storage shelves. This home has a highly efficient Central Heat-Pump AC System with allergy filter in ceiling. Carport Infront of deep garage with power. Large yard with shaded cedar grove, rose bushes and some plum trees. Small dog kennel or chicken run beside garage. Water is well water and not chlorinated. No smoking. Pets upon approval with additional $35/pet rent. This property is located in Troy, Montana. Available Mid July.

For Rent: 307 W. 2nd St., Libby, MT APARTMENT

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently remodeled apartment. Laundry on site, no smoking, no pets. Available beginning of August.

$1,100.00 a month, $1,100.00 deposit

Libby Creek Community, Libby, MT

SINGLE-FAMILY HOME, $1000/mo

$1,500/ deposit

Two bedroom, one bathroom house with dining room and mud room. Nice large yard, washer and dryer hookups. Small storage shed.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Three bedroom rental available. Has a well and septic. Updated energy package, means low heat cost! Fenced yard, pets considered, private with no neighbors. $1,200 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, wood & electric. Shady fenced yard. Small pasture, well insulated cool in Summer. Pet Considered $1400 plus deposit. 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Legal Public Notice:

PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 120-ft-tall communications towers in their railroad right-of-way in Lincoln County, MT at (latitude, longitude) 48.448333, -114.944792, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR, 10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or ian.waters@hdrinc.com. Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.

Employment:

Achievements, Inc is hiring for a Group Home Assistant Lead Trainer. This full-time position is at our 4 person group home, starting wage is $16.00 per hour. One year of experience working with adults with development disabilities, or similar field. We have comprehensive training and provide opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Applicants must be able to successfully complete pre-work screen and pre-employment drug test, must have a valid driver’s license, and be insurable under company insurance. Complete job description and application can be picked up and submitted at 104 Mineral Avenue in Libby. Position is open until filled. Receive a $100.00 new hire bonus after 30 days as a successful hire!

Employment:

Achievements, Inc is now hiring full and part time Direct Support Professionals; starting wage is $14.00 per hour. We have comprehensive training and provide opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Applicants must be able to successfully complete pre-work screen and pre-employment drug test, must have a valid driver’s license, and be insurable under company insurance. Complete job description and application can be picked up and submitted at 104 Mineral Avenue, in Libby. Receive a $100.00 new hire bonus after 30 days as a successful hire!

Japanese Lanterns for sale $2.00 sack full. FREE Oak Trees, different sizes. Call 406-293-5534.

For Sale: E-Z Freese Propane Refrigerator, 18 cubic feet, used briefly, excellent shape, hot point propane range—N1B, Indoor propane gallights—N1B , Blaze King Wood Stove—Excellent Shape, EPA Certofied, uses 16’’ wood, 6 rolls R-19 insulation, new windchester . 223 Brass

406-293-2080

Wanted:

Green metal corral panels for livestock! Only need a few more to finish corral! Also, I have tipi poles for sale 15’ to 25’ fresh cut or dried. Call 406-293-4873.

Yard Sale:

Carport Sale: Lots of Christmas and so much more. Many items will be marked make an offer. 1021 Nevada Ave. Libby.

Friday and Saturday starting at 8:30 A.M.

Multi-Family Yard Sale:

Bellevue Mobile Park 30572 Hwy 2

August 5, 6, 7

9 a.m. to ??