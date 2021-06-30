COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

For Rent:

One family house, double Livingroom. Harwood and tile throughout with no carpet. High Efficacy Fireplace. Large Kitchen and dining-room lots of cabinet space with Ranch Style Sink. Backdoor to covered deck. Large master bedroom with large master closet as well as sink and vanity. Full bath with wall heater. Utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups and additional storage. Lower level has large bedroom, and hobby room with a work bench and storage shelves. This home has a highly efficient Central Heat-Pump AC System with allergy filter in ceiling. Carport Infront of deep garage with power. Large yard with shaded cedar grove, rose bushes and some plum trees. Small dog kennel or chicken run beside garage. Water is well water and not chlorinated. No smoking. Pets upon approval with additional $35/pet rent. This property is located in Troy, Montana. Available Mid July.

For Rent: 307 W. 2nd St., Libby, MT APARTMENT

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently remodeled apartment. Laundry on site, no smoking, no pets. Available beginning of August.

$1,100.00 a month, $1,100.00 deposit

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

1 bedroom home, fruit tree, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, well insulated. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. $880.00 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, wood & electric. Shady fenced yard. Small pasture, well insulated cool in Summer. Pet Considered $1400 plus deposit. 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

E-Z Freese Propane Refrigerator, 18 cubic feet, used briefly, excellent shape, hot point propane range—N1B, Indoor propane gallights—N1B , Blaze King Wood Stove—Excellent Shape, EPA Certofied, uses 16’’ wood, 6 rolls R-19 insulation, new Winchester . 223 Brass. 406-293-2080

For Sale:

2009 Mazda, Mazda5, 4-cylinder 5-speed, 145,646 miles. Good fuel mileage, 6-passenger van, leather seats, luggage rack. New tires. $5900. Call 406-291-5019 or 406-291-6657.

For Sale:

2006 Ford F150 pickup, 6-cylinder 5-speed, 144,597 miles, 2-wheel drive, good fuel mileage. Single cab with small back doors, 6-1/2’ bed with liner and topper. Near new tires with extra winter tires. $5400. Call 406-291-5019 or 406-291-6657.

For Sale:

Maple firewood, you haul. $60.00 leave a message. 406-283-1683.

For Sale:

Buck 110 Knife (1972) with case in original box with paper work. Asking $69.00 Call 360-784-4108.