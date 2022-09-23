COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lot For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

3 bedroom 1 bath house on Hwy 2. Owner operated $1,400 per month plus $1,400 deposit. Renter pays all utilities. Property is on a well. Home features, carport for covered parking. No pets. Available now. Call 406-291-5351 or 406-293-1315.

For rent: Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Off season Air BnB for rent. Lake house 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square feet. Two master bedrooms, sleeps 12, no smoking, pets negotiable, fast wifi. $3,000 per month and utilities. Available October 1st—May 31st. See Airbnb.com/rooms/48757674 for photos. Call 720-402-1619

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Live Stalk for Sale:

Goats for sale. One milk does , two four month does. Two 16 month does. No reasonable offer refused . 406-889-5979

Beef for Sale:

Young beef, ready to butcher. One half or whole. Contact 334-9435 or 295-5441

House for sale:

1 bedroom home for sale, fruit tree, flower bed, garden area, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, newer insulation. Upscale, and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. “sell the car.” $200,000 Possible owner financing with large down. Call 406-293-7424.

For Sale:

10 boxes (App. 200 sq. ft)Bruce Pre-finished natural oak hard wood flooring- 3/4” x 2 1/4” Boards, $75.00 per box or all for $675.00 call 406-295-6044.

For Sale:

By owner, Large vacant building lot in city limits in a newer housing development. .3 Acre 106 Michelle Lane, Libby. Considering offers of $58,900 or more with quick closing. 406-283-1708.

For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $288,000 Call 360-355-7678.

For Sale:

King size mattress like new-with everything. 9 drawer dressers with mirrors. $200.00 for all. Call 406-293-4695.

For Sale:

1998 Western Wilderness 9.5 ft. 4-6 fully self contained 4 battery open jacks, cab over camper. $3,500 or trade for small camper van. Call 406-300-9974.

For Sale:

2001 VW Jetta 86,000 1.8L Turbo 5570 Manual 33 miles highway, faded paint. $3,500 call 406-291-5892.

For Sale:

1991 Ford F-150 4×4 300 6 cycle 5 speed manual. Dependable. $3,800 call 406-291-5892.

For Sale:

2002 Silver Lexus Rx 300. New engine, good condition. $5,000 call 406-293-8295.

For Sale:

4 mounted studded tires, chevy pickup pre 1999, LT 265-75 16in. 10 ply tire—like new, used for one winter. $150 each or best offer. Call 406-295-4531.

For Sale:

Ruger #1 Cal. 220 Swift 26” barrel “V” Like new—$1,500 OBO was $1,800

Ruger #1 Cal. 416 Rigby Like new $1,500 OBO was $1,800

Ruger #1 Cal. 450/400 Nitro Express 3” NEW $1,500 or with customRCBS Dies (NEW).

Hornady New 80 RDS. factory loaded 400 GR, RD, NOSE. Hornady New 100 RDS. Factory brass. Total package $2,000 was $2,500.

CZ-USA 20 GA. 3” side by side shotgun “Bob White” – Chokes new in box $950.00

Call 406-293-3216 Leave message.

For Sale:

3 Princess House China Dolls, 12” tall, each includes a stand. Krystal (Blonde), Jennifer (Brunette), Christina (Red), each wearing a one of a kind dress. New in original boxes. Asking $50.00 for all three dolls. Makes a great birthday or Christmas gift! 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Princess House Heritage Blossom Glass Baking/Roasting Dish. Large enough to hold a turkey. (Thanksgiving is coming!) Paid $75.00 asking $15.00. Other Princess House items including glass wear, serving pieces, decorative items. Asking $40.00 for the 12 quart stainless steel pot with glass lid. Most items are new in boxes. 406-295-9511

For Sale:

Rival six quart slower cooker in box, used twice. Includes removable stone ware crock, glass lid $8.00; microwave/TV stand, wood look, open shelf and two doors for storage $5.00; TV/VCR Cabinet, wood look, glass door, good condition $10.00 406-295-9511.

Legal:

October 17th 2022 Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court Lincoln County in the matter of the name change of Angela Jade Christensen. Petitioner Jennifer M. Mehlhoff Cause No. DV-22-127 Notice of name change of minor child. This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Angela Jade Christensen to Angela Jade Mehlhoff. The hearing will be on 12-12-22 at 11:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Tricia Brooks Clerk of District Court.

Help wanted:

Window washer, moving help, house keeper. Please call 307-299-6085 or 406-293-7200.