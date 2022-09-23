COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lot For Rent:

One lot for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

For Rent: 2 bedroom 2 Bath 498 Indian Head Rd Libby MT 59923

Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Single-Family Home. Home has large front and backyard with sprinkler system that is provided by well. One car garage with heat. Home has back-up generator that runs off propane for times of power outages (large propane tank on property). All windows throughout home are tinted (you can see out while neighbors can’t stee in.) Home also features blackout cordless cellar insulating blinds throughout for heat/cooling efficacy and extra privacy. Home has heat pump and built-in fireplace as well as electric heaters through-out. Nice back covered deck with outdoor privacy blinds. Paved driveway. Finished basement with lots of storage space in utility room. Rentals comes with nice washer and dryer set. Home already set-up with ZiplyFiber to make it easier for tenants to set up.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For rent: Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent: 4 bedroom, Log Home on 1 acres borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul de sac. $1250 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Off season Air BnB for rent. Lake house 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square feet. Two master bedrooms, sleeps 12, no smoking, pets negotiable, fast wifi. $3,000 per month and utilities. Available October 1st—May 31st. See Airbnb.com/rooms/48757674 for photos. Call 720-402-1619

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

House for sale:

1 bedroom home for sale, fruit tree, flower bed, garden area, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, newer insulation. Upscale, and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. “sell the car.” $200,000 Possible owner financing with large down. Call 406-293-7424.

For Sale:

CKC registered Shih-Tzu puppies, born 9/10/22, ready for their new homes. $950.00 call Kelly 295-3102

For Sale:

Wood Burning Stove, small to medium size glass door and fan, $275.00, Call 291-5019

For Sale:

10 boxes (App. 200 sq. ft)Bruce Pre-finished natural oak hard wood flooring- 3/4” x 2 1/4” Boards, $75.00 per box or all for $675.00 call 406-295-6044.

For Sale:

By owner, Large vacant building lot in city limits in a newer housing development. .3 Acre 106 Michelle Lane, Libby. Considering offers of $58,900 or more with quick closing. 406-283-1708.

For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $288,000 Call 360-355-7678.

For Sale:

King size mattress like new-with everything. 9 drawer dressers with mirrors. $200.00 for all. Call 406-293-4695.

For Sale:

4 mounted studded tires, chevy pickup pre 1999, LT 265-75 16in. 10 ply tire—like new, used for one winter. $100 each or best offer. Call 406-295-4531.

Legal:

October 17th 2022 Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court Lincoln County in the matter of the name change of Angela Jade Christensen. Petitioner Jennifer M. Mehlhoff Cause No. DV-22-127 Notice of name change of minor child. This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Angela Jade Christensen to Angela Jade Mehlhoff. The hearing will be on 12-12-22 at 11:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Tricia Brooks Clerk of District Court.

Employment:

H&R Block’s team in Libby is growing and looking to add seasonal Tax Professionals. Full or Part-time. Prior tax experience or training is a plus but customer service experience is a must. We’ll give you access to beginning or advanced tax training, depending upon your experience. You’ll conduct face-to-face tax interviews with clients, prepare complete and accurate tax returns, build relationships and help inspire our clients to make confident, informed financial decisions as well as support your teammates in doing the same. A background check will be conducted prior to employment. Send resume or generic application to P.O. Box 789, Libby MT 59923 or to tcomeau@hrblock.com. You can also leave a message at 406-293-7434.