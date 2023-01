COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lot For Rent:

One lot for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For rent:

Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent: 4 bedroom, Log

Home on 1 acres borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul de sac. $1250 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

House For Sale:

House for sale by owner with charming front porch. Large vacant building in city limits.

House For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $288,000 Call 360-355-7678.

Houses For Sale:

Private Inventory of company-owned homes for sale in Libby, Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Houses & Property For Sale:

Off-Grid homes and properties available for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Legal Notice:

Melissa Stones-Smith Michelle R. Finch Mary Kate Moss Timothy J. Shaffer Gravis Law, PLLC 1830 3rd Ave. E., Ste. 302 Kalispell, MT 59901 Telephone: (406) 451-7248 Facsimile: (866) 419-9269 mstonessmith@gravislaw.com Attorneys for Petitioner. MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY Cause No. DR-2022-524 SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION. IN RE THE PARENTING OF: L.R.K. and M.A.K. Minor Children, BRETT E. KELLY, Petitioner, and CRYSTAL D. KELLY, Respondent. THE STATE OF MONTANA sends greetings to the above-named Respondent: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to respond to the Petition in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of the Court at the Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana, and to file your Response and serve a copy thereof upon the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address are listed above, within twenty-one (21) days of the date of the last publication of this Summons; and in case of your failure to appear or respond, a Decree will be taken by default for the relief prayed for in the Petition, to-wit: modification of jurisdiction of the parenting of your child, modification of the parenting plan, and modification of the child and medical support of your child over which this Court has jurisdiction. PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of Court.