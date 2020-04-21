COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Pinpoint Massage:

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Lawn Service:

Lawn Service, Mowing and Trimming. Resonable Rates. Acceppting the Pilot Program. Home:293-5153 Cell: 261-4622 Bob Azure

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

515 Eighth ST,

3bedrooms1bathroom $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

509 Eighth ST,

3bedrooms1bathroom $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

511 Eighth ST,

2 bedrooms1bathroom $795 per month plus a security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters

707 Missoula Ave. Troy. Studio available beginning of June $550/month.

402 E Mineral, Troy 1bedroom1bathroom $400 per month plus a $400 dollar security deposit on apartment located in downtown Troy. It has easy access to shops and restaurants.

Will be available beginning of June.

Libbyproperties.com or call

293-7559

3 bedroom Home for Rent:

Large 3 bedroom home, peaceful, super large property, wood and electric, Pets considered. $750 plus deposit. 293-7424

2001 Ford Windstar Mini Van $2,500 or best offer 406-300-8337

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Kittens:

7 black kittens available for re-home in 2 weeks. $25 re-homing fee. For more information please call 293-5820

Montana 19th Judicial District Court Lincoln County. In the matter of the Name Change of Crystal George. Cause No.: DV-20-93 Notice of Hearing on Name Change. This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Crystal Lynn Gearge to Elora Markwardt. The hearing will be on 6/15/20 at 11 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. May 1, 2020.