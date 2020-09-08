COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet offers masks alterations, some simple hemming, dress measuring, and bra fitting. We carry new clothes, shoes, bras, underwear, toys, crafts, gifts, and other merchandise. We have brand new hover boards, go cart kits, drones, Pokeman, and more. We are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Mon-Fri and Sat 10 am to 2 pm. We are located at 505 Mineral Ave. Libby, MT 59923.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

3 bedroom home, close to downtown. 1st/ last/ and deposit. Pets possible. 293-3539 or 293-0611

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

521 East 8th St.

Nice three bedroom, one bath apartment with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. Water, sewer, and garbage included. $875.00 per month with a $1,000.00 deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Will be available beginning of October.

*$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

306 E. Kalispell Ave., Troy

Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Troy. Located right in town and in close proximity to schools and shops. Washer and dryer included. Fenced front and back yard, small carport in rear of the house, nice back patio, enclosed front porch. No pets, no smoking. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. $725 deposit. $725 a month.

Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559 .

For Sale

19 foot 1977 Bay Liner on 1997 Tandom Axle Trailer, $1,500, call 293-4934

Stop by The Bargain Barn and check out our featured items!

-Lots of winter women’s coats and apparel

-Men’s winter coats

-Handbags are 25% off until Sept. 30

-Suitcases are 10% off until Sept. 30

-Call and ask about our insulation rolls!

Big variety and always affordable prices, located near the old Shopko at 31189 Hwy 2 in Libby or call 283-5028

For Sale:

P 275/60 Tires, mounted on four 20” rims. Call 293-8539

For Sale:

Queen size pillow top mattress and box spring, very clean, $35. Nice area rug, beige in color, very good condition, 5×7 ft. $25. Outside camper rug/patio, just like new, $35. Worx weedeater, battery operated with charger, $25. Black ankle top boots with side zipper, size 9, brand new, only worn once, $20.

Moving Sale:

Wed.-Sun. from 9 am until 7 pm. 26 ft. motor home, 17 ft. boat and trailer, 1996 jeep Cherokee, window AC with remote, camping, hunting and fishing gear, miscellaneous from A to Z. 414 Montana Ave.

Roommate Wanted:

Total cost for rent and utilities is $325 per month. Prefer 35 years of age and above, but will consider any age, personality most important anyway. Call Bill at 406-334-0737

Libby Public Schools

2020-2021 School Year openings CERTIFIED

Temporary 2nd Grade Teacher Approximately Twelve Weeks Beginning in October 2020

Libby High School Coach

Assistant Girls Basketball Closing Date for All Positions: Open Until Filled Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/

Your online application can be reactivated by logging on and updating your information.

Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office – 293-8811