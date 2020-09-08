COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Coming soon, new location in down town Libby.

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

House for rent

Available November 1. 1bed, I bath house. Pets considered Call Moira at 293-5196

Lot for Rent

Coming Soon, Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community– Community owned and Operated. Lot rent is $250 a month, pick up application at 711 Commerce way #32 way, Libby, MT or call Julie at 755-0961

extension. 1.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

148 Mahoney Road, Libby

$795.00/mo $795/dep -2 bedroom, 1 bathroom very cute house with a 1 car garage and fenced yard. In town and close to schools. Water and sewer included. No smoking. Pets on approval. Available now.

609 E Lincoln,

2bedrooms1bathroom, 2 Bed – 1 Bath $850.00/mo $1,050/dep. built in 2019.

Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site. No smoking. No pets. Available now.

$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call

293-7559 .

For Sale:

3 Rifles for sale, will consider best offer. Henry 357 MAGNUM Silver Big Boy, RMEF commemorative list price for $1073.

Winchester XPR 300 Win with a 4×12 Vortex copperhead scope, list for $500. *never fired* Muddy Girl 7mm08 $500 or best offer. Call 291-8556

For Sale: Four Haankook Tires, 235/60R18, 10,000 miles on them, must take all four, $260.00 Call 293-6777, leave a message.

Moving Sale:

Wednesday through Sunday from 9a.m. to 7p.m. Motor home, Boat and Trailer, 1996 Jeep Cherokee, Window ac with remote, camping, hunting and fishing gear. Miscellaneous from A-Z. 414 Montana Ave. Upstairs in apartment

number 3.

Call Bill at 406-334-0737

In Search of

In search of a working vintage jukebox from the 50’s to the 70’s. Please call or text Dave at 291-0556 with details, prices and photos.

Roommate wanted:

Total cost for rent and utilities is $325.00 per month. Prefer 35 yrs. Of age or older but will consider any age, personality is most important. Call Bill at 406-334-0737.

Legal notice, name change

Montana 19th Judicial District Court In Lincoln County in the matter of the name change of Tyler Adams. Tyler Adams petitioner. Cause no. DV-20-125. Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is the notice that petitioner had asked the District Court for a change of name from Tyler Matthew Adams to Tyler Matthew Bolin, the hearing will be on 10/26/20 at 11 a.m. The hearing will be at the Court House in Lincoln County. Date 9/9/20. Tricia Brooks clerk of Districs Court. By Jen Brown.

Montana 19th Judicial District Court in Lincoln County, In the matter of the name change of Tyler Adams. Petitioner Tyler Adams. Cause No.: DV-20-125. Order Setting Hearing

This court orders: Name Change Hearing

The hearing on the petition for Name Change filed in this case is set for:

Date: 10/26/2020

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Place: Lincoln County Courthouse.

LEGAL

Terrel S Casassa at 1249 Fieldbrook Rd, Mckinleyville California 95519 was appointed by Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court as Personal Representative of the Beverly J. Faria Will and Estate on August 31, 2020. The personal representative notifies creditors of the estate to present claims within four months after the first publication of the notice.

Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed Water Quality Standards Before the Montana Board of Environmental Review and Department of Environmental Quality

On September 24, 2020, the Board of Environmental Review (board) initiated rulemaking on proposed amendments of Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.30.602 and a proposed rule (NEW RULE l) pertaining to selenium standards for Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River. On November 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., the board and the Department of Environmental Quality (department) will hold a virtual public hearing, via Zoom, to consider the proposed amendment and proposed adoption of the rule. More information is available on the department’s website, including instruction on how to attend remotely, which will be updated on a regular basis, at https://deq.mt.gov/water/Surfacewater/standards.

In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updated its national selenium criteria guidance published pursuant to section 304(a) of the federal Clean Water Act. The guidance included a recommendation that States, and Tribes develop site-specific selenium standards, whenever possible, due to local environmental factors affecting selenium bioaccumulation in aquatic ecosystems. In 2015, the department began coordinating with an international working group consisting of U.S. and Canadian stakeholders to develop site-specific selenium criteria for Lake Koocanusa. The technical work was undertaken in collaboration with the British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and a selenium committee comprised of scientists recognized for their selenium expertise. There was significant stakeholder collaboration and input throughout the multi-year standards development process. Proposed NEW RULE I contains two classes of selenium standards; fish tissue standards, which limit the amount of selenium allowed to accumulate in different tissues, and water column standards, which are derived from bioaccumulation modeling and intended to limit selenium accumulation in fish tissue. Proposed fish tissue standards applicable to Lake Koocanusa and the mainstem Kootenai River include 15.1 mg/kg (egg/ovary), 11.3 mg/kg (muscle), and 8.5 mg/kg (whole body). Proposed water column numeric standards for total dissolved selenium are set at 3.1 µ/L for the mainstem of the Kootenai River and 0.8 µ/L for Lake Koocanusa. It is necessary to adopt the proposed numeric selenium standards to incorporate the best available science on selenium toxicity and protect selenium-sensitive aquatic life in Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River. The proposed fish tissue and water column standards for the mainstem Kootenai River are based on EPA’s current 304(a) criteria for flowing waters. The proposed fish tissue and water column standards for Lake Koocanusa are based on EPA 304(a) fish tissue criteria, and site-specific water column criteria derived following procedures set forth by EPA in the 304(a) guidance.

Data, views, or arguments concerning NEW RULE I may be provided either orally or in writing at the hearing. Written data, views, or arguments may also be submitted to: Sandy Scherer, Department of Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901; phone (406) 444-2630; fax (406) 444-4386; or e-mail sscherer@mt.gov; no later than 5:00 pm on November 23, 2020. The board will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in this rulemaking process or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact Sandy Scherer no later than 5:00 p.m., October 29, 2020, to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Sandy Scherer at the Department of Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901; phone (406) 444-2630; fax (406) 444-4386; or e-mail sscherer@mt.gov.