COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS

Libby Loggers Softball Easter Weekend Season Opener

by Stacy Bender

On Saturday afternoon, April 3, the Lady

Loggers held their Season Opener at Remp Field in Libby against Frenchtown, who would ultimately hop off with the Easter weekend win.

But for the young Logger team, sunshine and softball were the true home-run of the day.

Following the 2020 Season which had been shut down just days in to practice, both the

Freshman and Sophomore players on this years roster are coming in to competition with a

strong desire to pick up the game, but no real grit yet sown in the field.

“The girls are working extremely hard every day in practice,” shared Coach Thompson of his team. “I can’t wait to see what this team is going to do after we get a couple more games in!”

Thompson shared that this year’s roster has only 3 seniors and 3 juniors in the line-up.

During their first day at bat for the season, the Loggers started 4 freshman, 3 sophomores, and 2 juniors. Some players still putting in enough

practices to get their time on the diamond.

The Lady Loggers will play again on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. Ain’t no rest for the determined… Play Ball, Girls!!

CPMC welcomes new Hospitalist to Libby facilities team

Submitted by

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

Stefani Tsirigotis, AG-ACNP, recently joined the hospitalist team at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Tsirigotis obtained her Bachelor of Science from the University of Phoenix, then continued her education at Drexel University where she received AG-ACNP. She is additionally certified in ANCC, ACLS, BLS, and ATLS.

Prior to moving to Libby, Tsirigotis worked in Sayre, Pa., at Guthrie Robert Packard Hospital. She spent 15 years in acute and critical care, with the last three and a half years as a provider in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) for trauma and emergency patients.

Tsirigotis has a passion for helping people improve their quality of life. “I have the ability to remain calm even in stressful or unexpected circumstances along with having a sympathetic, caring attitude supportive of those who may be unwell, confused, or upset,” she shared. “Being a confident team player, I thrive on challenges with

a positive, cheerful attitude to

patient care, clinical practice and academic study.”

Doug Mudgett, Chief Nursing Officer at Cabinet Peaks, is thrilled to welcome Stefani to the management team. “We began actively recruiting for a new hospitalist over a year ago and through the evaluation process, Stefani quickly became one of the contenders we wanted to pursue. She is an upbeat, articulate, down-to-earth, can-do person with good people skills and positive energy. All that on top of extensive clinical experience in challenging health care environments, and we knew we had a winner. We worked hard to bring her to our slice of heaven here in Libby and provide great hospital care and service to the people of Lincoln County.”

Stefani moved to Libby with her husband, John, and her three children: KeYera (13); Garet(11); and Alexander(6).

She was drawn to the area because of the friendly people, the multitude of outdoor activities, and the mountains. In her spare time, she likes to trail run, swim, hike, ski, practice masonry, garden, and play with her dogs and kids.

She loves being outdoors with her family.

Stephanie Tsirigotis, AG-ACNP, has joined the hospitalist team at CPMC in Libby. (Courtesy Photo)