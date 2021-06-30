JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Mar. 14

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Barrows, Craig A

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and felony all other offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Bock, Win D.

Charged with felony all other offenses.



Brown, Anthony S.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Duran, Sabrina J.

Charged with felony simple assault. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony drug violations, felony all other offences, negligent endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and 10 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court; OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fettig, Jason M.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses, felony driving under the influence, and 3 counts of traffic offence.

Graves, Darrell G.

Charged with felony all other offenses and two counts all other offenses.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Harris, Mark S.

Charged with two counts all other offenses. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony all other larceny, felony all other offenses, felony simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism, and trespass of real property. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartsock, Adam G.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with felony partner family member assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Johnathon D.

Charged with simple assault. LCJC.