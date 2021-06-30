JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, July 4

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Darling, Rod E.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses. LCJC.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Fish, Quentin T.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Hansen, Luke D

Charged with felony all other larceny.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Howell, Jasper M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and drug equipment violations.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

Nelson, Richard W.

Charged with traffic offense and driving under the influence.

Orsborn, Ty R.

Charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCJC. LCDC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Wilkes, Tyler J.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.

Yakymchuk, Bohdan P.

Charged with three counts all other offenses.

Eureka Area Homicide Update

Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriffs Office

On June 30, the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office was notified that Joshua Sauls 23 year old, whose son of the victim John Sauls, had been arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office on unrelated charges. Sauls was served an arrest warrant for Deliberate Homicide out of Lincoln County that had been issued as a result of the investigation.

Original Release from June 1: On May 31, at approximately 6:24 p.m., Eureka Area Dispatch received a report that a deceased male had been found in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka , Montana.

Deputies and detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene. On arrival, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds.

LCSO detectives are currently working on identifying a suspect or suspects .

The investigation is ongoing

Notifications were made by the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office Detectives.

Missing Person

Submitted by Scott Kessel

Reported missing on July 4. Randolph William White Jr. aka “Randy”,40 years old, 5’11, 170 pounds, brown hair hazel eyes. Family last spoke to him via phone May 8, 2022. Said he was going camping. Is known to spend time in the Bear Creek/Cherry Creek areas. Was staying at a local residence until 1 1/2 months ago. According to the property owner, White moved out and told the owner he was going to pick mushrooms at last year’s burn site in the Yaak and then head to Portland to see his kids.

White’s phone is no longer accepting calls. Vehicle description: 1999 Ford Explorer Montana 56-0195G, blue in color.