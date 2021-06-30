JAIL ROSTER & MONTANIAN THROWBACKS

Inmate Offense List

Monday, August 30 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Ague, Timothy W.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.

Allen, Kenneth D.

Charged with trespass to property.



Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Brickey, Justin D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole

violation, revocation of susp/deferred, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Cook, Brittany L.

Charged with all other offense. LCDC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal

handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony

impersonating a public servant. LCJC.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, felony offense – all others, possession of dangerous drugs, disorderly

conduct, obstructing a police officer, negligent

endangerment, ten

counts traffic offense. LCJC/OOC/TCC.

Ellcey, Joshua D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic

offense. LCDC.

Hammrich, Bryce A.

Charged with all other offense. TCC.

Handeland, Jeffrey K.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, to counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Hanson, Daniel J.

Charged with partner family member assault, obstructing a police

officer. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with two counts felony assault with a weapon. LCJC.

Hartsock, Adam G.

Charged with felony sale of dangerous drugs.

Heitman, Nathan J.

Charge not classified. LCDC.



Howard, Barton W.

Charged with felony

parole violation, assault – reasonable apprehension, disorderly conduct. LCC.

Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony

possession of burglary tools, felony possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Johnson, Kevin D.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, theft – all others, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, four counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Jones, Brently C.

Charged with felony

parole violation,

aggravated DUI. LCJC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, two counts illegal handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole

violation, possession

of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kreutz, Rodney A.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Lambright, Brandon J.

Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI – marijuana,

delta-9-THC. LCDC.

Leichty, Jared A.

Charged with felony

possession with intent

to sell. LCJC.

Lundstrom, Timothy C.

Charged with violation of protective order. LCJC.

McMillan, Roy L.

Charged with felony

aggravated assault.

McMillen, Larry G., Jr.

Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two

counts felony offense –

all others, one count

felony – not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Olney, Rebecca R.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace

officer, felony custodial

interference. LCJC.

Peoples, Nathaniel J.

Charged with aggravated DUI. LCJC.

Read, Edward W.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Ritchey, Willie C.

Charged with felony

offense – all others. LCJC.

Smith, Jennifer D.

Felony possession of dangerous druge, felony possession with intent to sell, felony revocation

of suspension – deferred, felony parole violation. LCJC.

Stahl, Patricia N.

Charged with felony

possession with intent

to sell.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, additional

felony offense – all other. LCDC.

Waldie, Debra L.

Charged with two counts negligent arson. LCJC.

Watts, James T.

Charged with partner family member assault. LCJC.

Wilkes, Tyler J.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCJC.

Flashlights

News of the week from AP (Associated Press) and other sources with commentary

from David f. Latham

Originally printed July 25, 1991

Monday, July 15—

**The Seattle company Biosonics, Inc. concluded from sonic data taken in November, 1990, that Lake Koocanusa, the 90-mile long reservoir from on the Kootenai River by Libby Dam, is home to about 5 million fish, mostly kokanee and peamouth.

Wednesday, July 16—

KALISPELL (AP) – One of five bears at the new Great Bear Adventure park near Coram has died of rabies and the park faces closues by state

officials.

MISSOULA (AP) – A large mountain lion has foiled several attemps to capture it, frustrating local residents and game wardens. The cat has taken up residence in Grant Cree, five miles northwest of Missoula, an area homeowners say they fear for their children’s safety.

KALISPELL (AP) – Despite some nasty weather and the latest-ever opening of Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park logged a healthy increase in June visitor numbers, compared with June 1990. Amy Vanderbilt, park information officer, said 300,610 visitors entered the park in June. That is a 4-percent increase over last year.

THOMPSON FALLS (AP) – A game warden killed a large tom mountain lion after it had come within three feet of a 12-year old boy near his home.

Thursday, July 18—

KALISPELL (AP) – An Ohio couple in Glacier National Park were hospitalized with lacerations after being mauled by a bear they surprised while hiking. Neither they nor park officials could confirm if it was a grizzly or a black bear.

ANACONDA (AP) – The J.C. Penney store here will close next January due to poor sales and profits. J.C. Penney has had a store in Anaconda for 76 years.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A toddler took the tiller of the family catamaran on Lake Erie and sailed two miles to shore by himself, leaving his father, mother, brother and two cousins treading water. A passenger powerboat picked up the floating foursome and brought them back to the beach. The three children were wearing life jackets.