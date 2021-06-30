JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Feb. 28

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Barrows, Craig A

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Bittick, Bruce E.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Bock, Win D.

Charged with felony all other offenses.



Brown, Anthony S.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony drug violations, felony all other offences, negligent endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and 10 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court; OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fettig, Jason M.

Charged with felony all other offenses, felony driving under the influence, and 3 counts of traffic offence.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Harris, Mark S.

Charged with two counts all other offenses. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with felony all other offenses and simple assault. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartsock, Adam G.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism. LCJC.

Legan, Jon Q.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Skiff, Krystil R.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Cody A.

Charged with DUI alcohol or drugs.

Williams, Johnathon D.

Charged with simple assault. LCJC.

Gov. Gianforte Formally Launches Process to Divest Russian Assets

Submitted by Brooke Stroyke, Office of the Governor

Governor Greg Gianforte today formally launched the process of divesting Russian assets held by the State of Montana.

In a memo to all state agency directors, the governor cited Vladimir Putin’s “vicious war against the sovereign, democratic Ukraine,” Ukrainians courageous defense of their country, and recent international sanctions imposed on Russia.

The governor wrote, “While I have spoken with many of you informally, I write today to formally request you conduct a swift, thorough review of assets and operations that may benefit the Russian government, its supporters, and any institutions aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine.”

“With the collapsing Russian economy and the crashing ruble,” the governor continued, “I ask all state agencies and appropriate boards to review investments and quickly identify assets connected to the Russian government, its supporters, and any institutions aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine.”

Working with the governor’s office, the Montana Board of Investments to date has identified approximately $15 million in assets tied to Russian interests, which the board is currently in the process of divesting.

The governor concluded, “The State of Montana will not support Russia’s war against Ukraine through our assets or operations. We will do all we can to remove any benefit that supports or advances Russia’s vicious war machine. Montana stands with Ukraine.”