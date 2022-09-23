LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & Restoration

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, November 21st

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Beers, George A.

Charged with all other offenses and two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Bohn, Eric E.

Charged with two felony counts drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Buford, Jason D.

Charged with simple assault, kidnapping/abduction, and felony forcible fondling. LCJC.

Chartier, Casey J

Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC.

Edwards, Matthew A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and six counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Fish, Quentin T.

Charged with all other offenses.

Fitzgerald, Kelly P.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Foss, Destiniemariahe J.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with felony intimidation and all other offences. LCJC.

Herzog, Halie M.

Charged not classified.

Hutt, James V.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

McCully, Cole D.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and three counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Osborn, Ty R.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Pefferman, Travis W.

Charged with intimidation.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with intimidation and felony aggravated assault.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Teeple, William T.

Charged with all other offenses, felony aggravated assault, and simple assault. LCJC.

In The Know: Cataracts

By Karen Morrissette

Most people at least know someone who has cataracts. But what are they? Cataracts are one of the main causes of blindness around the world, accounting for over 13 million people in 2020. In most cases in the developed world, they are fairly easy to treat, however, there are many areas that just do not have the equipment and expertise to do so. In the U.S., the Center for Disease Control estimates that 17% of those of age 40 have had at least one cataract.

A cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye, which is normally clear. Most develop gradually and vision degrades over time, becoming blurry. This can make driving, reading, and everyday activities increasingly difficult, especially at night when glare or halos can develop. The amount of light needed for close-up activities such reading or sewing progressively increases.

The lens of the eye is usually flexible and adjusts to focus light on the retina. As proteins and fibers within the lens break down and clump together, it becomes thicker, less pliable, and cloudy. This may happen faster in one eye than the other. Most cataracts are just a normal consequence of aging, but some are caused by genetic conditions, past eye injuries, medical conditions such as diabetes, or long-term use of medications such as steroids. Obesity, smoking, excessive exposure to sunlight, and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol are also risk factors for developing cataracts.

Early on, prescription glasses and sunglasses may be helpful. However, most people eventually need surgery done by an ophthalmologist, a medical doctor who specializes in the eye. This is usually done as an outpatient without the need for hospitalization. A local anesthetic is used to numb the area around the eye and patients are usually given a medication to help them relax during the procedure. After an incision is made in the cornea, the lens is broken up and removed from the fibrous capsule that surrounds it. An intraocular lens, made of plastic, is inserted to take its place, focusing light properly onto the retina. There are different types of intraocular lenses and the surgeon can help decide which one is best for any individual patient. There are risks, but the rate of complications tends to be low. Complete healing can take 2-3 months and often use medicated drops is required during this period. Some still need spectacles to fully correct their vision.

Whenever you feel your vision is getting blurry, it’s time to see your local eye doctor. A full eye exam will usually be done at that time, including one with the pupil dilated so that the provider can get a better look inside the eye. Blindness from cataracts is preventable.