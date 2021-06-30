Sunrise & Sunset Times

May 18 5:55 a.m. 9:21 p.m. May 19 5:54 a.m. 9:22 p.m. May 20 5:53 a.m. 9:23 p.m. May 21 5:52 a.m. 9:25 p.m. May 22 5:51 a.m. 9:26 p.m. May 23 5:50 a.m. 9:27 p.m. May 24 5:49 a.m. 9:28 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday May 15, 2022 – 6:00 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

May 18 19 & 20

Unsettled and cooler with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s to near 60 with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday

May 21 & 22

A little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains. Lows in the 30s except locally upper 20s colder valleys with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“City of Orange” By David Yoon

A man who can’t remember his own name wakes up in an apocalyptic landscape, injured and alone. He has vague memories of a life before, be he can’t see it clearly and can’t grasp how his current situation came to be. He must learn to survive by finding sources of water and foraging for food. He encounters a boy – and realizes nothing is what he thought it was; past or present.

Movie of the Week

Three people are up for the same job. Their lives are turning inside out under the pressure. And someone is watching the whole thing. A sorrowful and comedic examination of our fall into the surveillance culture.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, May 9—

Montana gas prices have risen by 4.9 cents in the past week, averaging $4.20/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 16.9 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Alabama Fire Crackers

Ingredients:

2 C. olive oil

1/2 TSP. onion powder

1/2 TSP. garlic powder

1/2 TSP. black pepper

2 (1 oz.) pkg. ranch dressing mix

3 TBSP. crushed red pepper

1 (16 oz.) pkg. saltine crackers

Directions:

1.) Add first 6 ingredients to a gallon zip loc bag. Close and shake to combine.

2.) Place crackers in bag, seal and turn over until crackers are coated.

3.) Let sit in bag overnight.

4.) Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Lay crackers on baking sheet. Bake for 15 min.

What’s Up: A Look Into the Stars

Last Quarter: May 22

New Moon: May 30

May 29: Mars and Jupiter Conjunction. Jupiter will make a close approach to Mars and will appear to be side by side in the sky. In reality the planets will be extremely far apart. The two planets will appear close three mornings in a row start on May 28 with the closest on Sunday, May 29. The best time to see the conjunction will be about an hour before sunrise local time.

Submitted by Laura McGlasson

Word of the Week

EXULANSIS

Pronunciation: exu-lan-sis

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the tendency to give up trying to talk about an experience because others are unable to relate to it.

Letter of concern to

President Biden

Dear Editor,

As a Montana farmer, I am deeply concerned about the anti-natural resource policies of the Biden Administration. Agriculture is the economic backbone of our state, and his policy decisions are causing serious issues for Montana’s agriculture industry.

The struggle to pay skyrocketing prices for essentials like fuel and fertilizer, plus inflation and supply chain issues is very serious.

I am pleased to see that Congressman Matt Rosendale has signed onto a letter sent to President Biden with concern over these issues. The livelihoods of thousands of Montanans are in jeopardy due to the actions of the Federal Administration. It’s good to know that we have someone standing up for us in Wahington.

Although these issues are impacting farmers and ranchers in a specific way, all Montanans should be concerned about this. People are already paying more to heat their homes, fuel their vehicles, and put food on the family table. It will only get worse if the President doesn’t act to address these issues.

Thanks to Congressman Rosendale for standing up for Montana agriculture.

Sincerely,

Terry Murphy (Former Montana State Senator)