Movie of the week

“Jumangi: The Next Level”

Directed by Jake Kasdan

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

{pg13}

Sunrise and Sunset Times

December 18 8:29 a.m. 4:48 p.m.

December 19 8:30 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

December 20 8:30 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

December 21 8:31 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

December 22 8:31 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

December 23 8:32 a.m. 4:51 p.m.

December 24 8:32 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of December 9, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 2.1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.66 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 4.0 cents lower from a month ago and are 4.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average has fallen 3.0 cent per gallon during the last week and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week

3 Ingredient Christmas swirl fudge

Ingredients:

*1 bag (12 oz.) white

vanilla baking chips

(2 cups)

*1 container Betty

Crocker Rich and Creamy

vanilla frosting

*Betty Crocker green and red gel food colors

Directions:

Line 8-inch square pan with foil, leave foil over-hanging at 2 opposite sides of pan; spray foil with cooking spray. In a large microwavable bowl, microwave white chips uncovered on high 1 minute. Spoon frosting over chips. Microwave on high 30 seconds; stir. If necessary, continue to microwave in 15 second increments until mixture can be stirred smooth. Place 3/4 cup fudge mixture into each of 2 smaill bowls, leaving remaining untinted fudge mixture in bowl. Tint one bowl green and one bowl red by stirring in each food color to desired color. Drop heaping tablespoons of green , red, and white fudge mixture in bottom of pan to create random pattern. Pull table knife through layers for marbled design. Refrigerate uncovered until set, about 1 hour. Remove from pan by lifting foil; peel foil away. Cut into 8 rows by 8 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.

Simon’s weekly weather

Issued Sunday December 8, 2019 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday (Dec.18) Dry except for a chance of snow spreading from the southwest by afternoon. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday (Dec.19) Snow likely, possibly mixing with rain by late in the day across lower elevations in southern Sanders County. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday (Dec.20 through Dec.22) A chance of rain and snow in the valleys with a chance of snow in the higher elevations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Book of the week

“The Inn”

By James Patterson and Candice Fox

The remote Inn at Gloucester is former cop Bill Robinson’s dream for retirement: a dozen rooms whose occupants pay rent in exchange for the privacy Bill is more than happy to give them. Everything is going fine until a gang of criminals move into the Inn, bringing with them drugs and murder. These people will have to band together to defend their home turf—whatever the cost.