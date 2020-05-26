Sunrise and Sunset Times

June 3 5:43 a.m. 9:38 p.m.

June 4 5:42 a.m. 9:39 p.m.

June 5 5:42 a.m. 9:39 p.m.

June 6 5:41 a.m. 9:40 p.m.

June 7 5:41 a.m. 9:41 p.m.

June 8 5:41 a.m. 9:42 p.m.

June 9 5:40 a.m. 9:42 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Mick Fleetwood and Friends”

Directed by: Mick Fleetwood

Mick Fleetwood has assembled a stellar cast of musicians to

celebrate the music that established

Fleetwood Mac as one of the biggest bands in the world – the music of Peter Green.

Golf Shop Attendant/8.65-10.50/mostly evenings

Detailer-Pepsico, Inc..

Construction Laborer/Operator /hours vary/seasonal

Woodworker / Carpenter- Laborer/$14-$16/4 Tens

Patient Account Representative (TEMP)

Emergency Room RN PRN – Emergency Depart

Casino Floor Runner/Town Pump

Cook-Switchback/30-40hrs per week

Servers- Switchback/$8.65/30-40 hrs. per week

APRN Nurse Practitioner Hospitalist

Psychiatric Nurse (PACT)

Bartender/Server- Koocanusa Resort/$10/4 ten hr. shifts

Kitchen Aide/Cabinet Mountain Brewing Co./20-30hrs week

Resident Advisor-Turning Winds/$14-16/hours vary

Libby

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday May 31, 2020 – 8:55 p.m.

Wednesday (June 3) Dry and seasonal. Lows in the lower 40s to near 50 with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Thursday ( June 4) Dry except for a slight chance of showers especially near the Canadian border. Lows in the 40s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday (June 5) A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 70s to near 80 with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (June 6) Turning cooler and locally breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a chance of showers and high elevation snow showers on Sunday. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s Saturday with 40s on Sunday. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s Saturday cooling to the mid 50s to mid 60s Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows near 40 Saturday cooling to the lower 30s Sunday. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday cooling to near 40 on Sunday.

Top Rock Music of the week

. Level of Concern by Twenty One

Pilots

High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco Bang! by AJR I Just Wanna Shine by Fitz and the

Tantrums Bloody Valentine by Machine Gun Kelly

Word of the week

Thalassophile•

Pronunciation: [thal-uh-suh-fīl]

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: A person who loves the sea, oceans.

Thank You to Search and Rescue

It is difficult to find the right words to express our thanks for Lincoln County Search and Rescue, the Lincoln County Sheriff Officers, and other organizations, as well as the many volunteer friends and family who helped with the search for our daughter and grandchildren; and so many thanks for the expression of hope and prayers from our Troy/Libby communities. It was a horrific night of darkness, literally and emotionally. In the end, our loved one, most fortunately, emerged safe. We want everyone to know how important it is to have the professional and compassionate organizations mentioned above, consisting of folks who risk their own well-being, when events happen like this. We cannot thank you enough.

Submitted by Tony and Peggy Smith and family, Troy, Mont.