Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday October 2, 2022 – 7:10 P.M. MDT



Tuesday-Thursday October 18, 19, 20

Dry and unseasonably warm. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with mid 40s in thermal belts on slopes, hillsides and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday, October 21

Locally breezy and a little cooler with a slight chance of showers late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lower 40s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides and near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s with upper 40s around 5000 feet.

Saturday, October 22

Locally breezy and much cooler with a chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or

find Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“Coraline” By Neil Gaiman

The day after they moved in, Coraline went exploring…In Coraline’s family’s new flat are 21 windows and 14 doors. 13 of the doors open and close. The 14th is locked, and on the other side is only a brick wall, until the day Coraline unlocks the door to find a passage to another flat in another house just like her own, only different.

Movie of the Week

Halloween Ends

Four years after the events of Halloween in 2018, Laurie has decided to liberate herself from the fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she cant control, once and for all.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, October 10th—

Montana gas prices have risen by 6.5 cents in the past week, averaging $4.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 9.9 cents higher than a month ago and stand $0.67/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Boo Bark

Ingredients:

2 (4 oz.) semi sweet chocolate bars, chopped

2 (4 oz.) white chocolate bars, chopped

Festive Halloween candy

Directions:

1.) Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

2.) Melt semi sweet chocolate and white chocolate separately.

3.) Pour melted semi sweet chocolate onto prepared baking sheet, drizzle white chocolate on top. Use a knife or toothpick to swirl layers together. Decorate top of bark with candies.

4.) Allow to completely set uncovered at room temperature or in refrigerator 45 min. Once hardened, break into pieces.

New Positions Available:

2022 – 2023 Substitute/Varied

Physical Therapist Assistant/PRN

Physical Therapist

Merchandise Assistant Manager

Casino Floor Runner

Bulk Fuel and Propane Driver/Varied

Tax/Motor Vehicle Clerk/$16.18/Full Time

Motor Vehicle Clerk/$16.18/Full Time

Landfill Operator/Assistant Manager/$24.03

Mammography Technologist

EMT/Multiple Positions



Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby –

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov.

Submit completed applications to Job

Service Libby using any of the

above methods.

Word of the Week

PLINTH

Pronunciation: pl-in-th

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: a block used as a base for a statue.