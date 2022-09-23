LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday March 12, 2023 – 7:30 P.M. MST

Wednesday,

March 15

A chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday Thru Saturday,

March 16, 17 & 18

A chance of valley rain or snow and mountain snow. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday,

March 19

Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow in the valleys and a chance of mountain snow late in the day. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

This Week In History – Mar. 15 – 21

March 15

1767: Andrew Jackson, seventh president, was born in the Waxhaw district on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina. (Died 1845.)

1778: Martha Washington wrote a letter to a friend describing the harsh winter conditions at Valley Forge, which she called “The Great Valley.

March 16

1621: Samoset, a Mohegan, became the first Native American to make contact with the settlers of Plymouth Colony when he strolled into the encampment and said, “Welcome, Englishmen! My name is Samoset.”

1751: James Madison, fourth president, was born in Port Conway, Va.

1912: Afflicted with gangrene and frostbite, Capt. Lawrence Oates, a member of Robert Falcon Scott’s doomed South Pole expedition, left his tent to die, saying, “I am just going outside and may be some time.”

March 17

493: St. Patrick died in County Down, Ireland.

1845: Rubber bands were patented by Stephen Perry.

1905: Franklin Delano Roosevelt (33rd president, 1933-1945) married Eleanor Roosevelt, his fifth cousin once removed and the niece of 26th President Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909).

March 18

1837: Stephen Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th president 1885-1889 and 1893-1897) was born in Caldwell, N.J.

1850: American Express was founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo.

March 19

1831: In the first bank robbery in the U.S., $245,000 was stolen from City Bank in New York.

1931: Gambling was legalized in Nevada.

1962: Bob Dylan released his first album, Bob Dylan, on the Columbia Records label.

March 20

1852: Harriet Beecher Stowe’s anti-slavery novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was published in Boston. (It became the best selling novel of the 19th century.)

1854: The Republican Party of the United States was organized in Ripon, Wis.

1916: Albert Einstein published his general theory of relativity in Germany.

March 21

1925: The Butler Act was signed to prohibit the teaching of human evolution in Tennessee.

1952: Ohio radio disc jockey Alan Freed organized and promoted the first rock and roll concert, a five-act show called “The Moondog Coronation Ball,” at the Cleveland Arena.

