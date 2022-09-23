LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday March 19, 2023 – 7:55 P.M. MST

Wednesday,

March 22

Dry. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Thursday,

March 23

A chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday Thru Sunday,

March 24,25,26

Unsettled and cool with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

This Week In History – Mar. 22 – 28

March 22

1621: The Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony signed a peace treaty with Massasoit of the Wampanoags.

1630: The Massachusetts Bay Colony outlawed the possession of cards, dice and gaming tables.

1871: In North Carolina, William Woods Holden became the first governor of a U.S. state to be removed from office by impeachment.

March 23

1775: Patrick Henry delivered his speech, “Give me liberty or give me death!” at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, Va.

1857: Elisha Otis’ first elevator was installed at 488 Broadway, New York City.

1868: The University of California was founded in Oakland, when the Organic Act was signed into law.

March 24

1663: The Province of Carolina was granted by charter to eight British lords as a reward for their help in restoring Charles II of England to the throne.

1707: The Acts of Union 1707 was signed, officially uniting the kingdoms of England and Scotland to create the Kingdom of Great Britain.

March 25

1584: Sir Walter Raleigh was granted a patent to colonize Virginia.

1867: Born this day: American sculptor Gutzon Borglum (designed Mount Rushmore, died 1941), and; Italian-American conductor Arturo Toscanini (died 1957).

March 26

1484: William Caxton produced the first printed version of Aesop’s Fables in London.

1812: A political cartoon in the Boston Gazette coined the term “gerrymander” to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win re-election.

1830: The first edition of The Book of Mormon was published by Joseph Smith in Palmyra, New York.

March 27

1794: The U.S. government established a permanent navy and authorized the building of six frigates.

1851: Yosemite Valley was first seen by Europeans.

1915: Typhoid Mary (Mary Mallon, 1869-1938), the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States, was put in quarantine, where she remained until she died.

2009: The dam forming Situ Gintung, an artificial lake in Indonesia, fails.

March 28

1802: German astronomer Heinrich Wilhelm Matthäus Olbers (1758-1840) of Bremen discovered the second asteroid known to man, dubbed 2 Pallas.