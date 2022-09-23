LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday January 22, 2023 – 7:50 P.M. MST

Wednesday & Thursday, January 25 & 26

Dry with areas of freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday & Saturday, January 27 & 28

Turning colder with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s Friday cooling to the teens Saturday. Highs in the 30s Friday dropping to the upper teens to mid 20s Saturday. Around 5000 feet lows in the mid 20s Friday cooling to the mid teens Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s Friday cooling to the mid teens Saturday.

Sunday, January 27

Colder with brisk winds. Lows from 10 below zero to 5 above zero with near zero around 5000 feet. Highs in the teens to near 20 with near 10 above zero around 5000 feet.

ON THIS DAY…

Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

January 25-

National IV Nurse day

January 26-

National Spouses Day



JANUARY 27-

National Chocolate Cake Day

JANUARY 28-

National Lego Day

January 29-

National Corn Chip Day

January 30-

National Croissant Day –

January 31–

National Hot

Chocolate Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

Emily the Criminal

Critics consensus: A taut thriller that contains a wealth of social commentary, Emily the Criminal is stolen by Aubrey Plaza’s terrific work in the title role.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Kilter

Pronunciation:

aw-tahr-kee

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

Self-sufficiency, self-reliance, independence.

Book of the Week

“Age of The Strongman”

by Gideon Rachman

This chilling examination of how the growing popularity of autocrats and their aspirants could upend western liberal values is forceful and timely.

This Week In History – Jan. 25 – Jan. 31

January 25

1759: Scottish poet Robert Burns was born. (Burns is best known today as the author of the New Year’s anthem, “Auld Lang Syne.”)

1858: The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn was played at the marriage of Queen Victoria’s daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia, and became a popular wedding recessional.

January 26

1500: Vicente Yáñez Pinzón became the first European to set foot on Brazil.

1808: The Rum Rebellion took place, becoming the only successful (albeit short-lived) armed takeover of the government in Australia.

1837: Michigan was admitted as the 26th U.S. state.

1997.)

1870: Virginia officially rejoined the United States.

January 27

1785: The University of Georgia was founded, the first public university in the United States.

1880: Thomas Edison (1847-1931) received the patent for his incandescent lamp.

January 28

1851: Northwestern University in Chicago became the first chartered university in Illinois.

1902: The Carnegie Institution of Washington was founded in Washington, D.C. with a $10 million gift from Andrew Carnegie.

1917: City-owned streetcars began operating in San Francisco, Calif.

January 29

1843: William McKinley (25th U.S. president, 1897-1901) born in Niles, Ohio.

1845: Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, The Raven, was first published in the New York Evening Mirror.

1861: Kansas was admitted as the 34th U.S. state.

January 30

1790: The first boat specializing as a lifeboat was tested on the River Tyne in northeast England.

1847: Yerba Buena, Calif., was renamed San Francisco.

1982: Richard Skrenta (born 1967) wrote the first personal computer virus code, which was 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called “Elk Cloner.”

January 31

1747: The first venereal diseases clinic opened at London Lock Hospital.

1930: 3M began marketing Scotch Tape.

1949: The first TV soap opera, These Are My Children, was broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.

1958: The first American satellite, Explorer 1, was launched.

1990: The first McDonald’s in the Soviet Union opened in Moscow.