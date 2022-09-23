LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday February 1, 2023 – 7:50 P.M. MST

Wednesday Thru Friday ,

February 22, 23 & 24

Cold but dry. Blustery on Wednesday. Lows from near 10 below zero to 5 above zero Wednesday dropping to near 15 below to 5 below zero Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs in the mid single digits to mid teens Wednesday and Thursday warming to the mid teens to mid 20s by Friday. Around 5000 feet lows near 5 below zero. Highs near zero Wednesday and Thursday warming to near 10 above zero by Friday.

Saturday & Sunday,

February 25 & 26

Not as cold with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower single digits to lower teens Saturday warming to the mid teens to mid 20s Sunday. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s Saturday warming to the 30s Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows in the upper single digits Saturday warming to the upper teens by Sunday. Highs near 20 on Saturday warming to the upper 20s Sunday.

ON THIS DAY…

Feb. 22 – Feb. 28

February 22-

National Walking The Dog Day

February 23-

National Banana Bread Day



February 24-

International Stand up To Bulling Day

February 25– Quiet Day

February 26-

Letter to an Elder Day

February 27-

National Pokemon Day

February 28–

National Science Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

Age of Adeline

The Age of Adaline ruminates on mortality less compellingly than similarly themed films, but is set apart by memorable performances from Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Purview

Pronunciation:

pêr-vyu



Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

The scope, range, or limit, e.g. of authority, responsibility, vision, intention.

Book of the Week

“All Things New”

by Pam Hanson & Barbara Andrews

To save the historic train station from demolition, the Women start a campaign to raise funds. During the campaign they receive a large donation from an unexpected source, but will the clue they uncover open the doors to finding the elusive former station master?

This Week In History – Feb 22– Feb.28

January 22

1506: The first contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrived at the Vatican.

1889: Columbia Phonograph (later Columbia Records) was formed in Washington, D.C.

1901: Queen Victoria died, ending her 63-year reign, the second-longest in British history. Her son, King Edward VII, succeeded her to the throne. She was survived by 37 great-grandchildren.

January 23

1719: The Principality of Liechtenstein was created within the Holy Roman Empire.

1789: The first Catholic university in the United States, Georgetown College, was founded in Georgetown, Md. (now a part of Washington, D.C.)

1997: Madeleine Albright became the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State.

January 24

1848: The California Gold Rush began when James W. Marshall found gold at Sutter’s Mill near Sacramento.

1941: Born this day: singers Aaron Neville and Neil Diamond.

1943: Born this day: actress Sharon Tate and English race car driver Tony Trimmer.

January 25

1915: Alexander Graham Bell inaugurated U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

1924: The first Winter Olympics opened at Chamonix in the French Alps.

January 26

1500: Vicente Yáñez Pinzón became the first European to set foot on Brazil.

1788: The British First Fleet, led by Arthur Phillip, sailed into Port Jackson (now Sydney Harbour) to establish Sydney, the first permanent European settlement on the Australian continent. (Now commemorated as Australia Day.)

1808: The Rum Rebellion took place, becoming the only successful (albeit short-lived) armed takeover of the government in Australia.

January 27

98: Trajan succeeded his adoptive father Nerva as Roman emperor. (Under Trajan’s rule, the Roman Empire reached its maximum size.)

1880: Thomas Edison (1847-1931) received the patent for his incandescent lamp.

1888: The National Geographic Society was founded in Washington, D.C.

January 28

1547: King Henry VIII died in London, England.

1624: Sir Thomas Warner founded the first British colony in the Caribbean, on the island of Saint Kitts.

1754: The word “serendipity” (meaning “pleasant surprise”) was coined by Horace Walpole (1717-1797) in a letter to a friend.