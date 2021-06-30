LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset March 30 7:21 a.m. 8:11 p.m. March 31 7:19 a.m. 8:12 p.m. April 1 7:17 a.m. 8:14 p.m. April 2 7:15 a.m. 8:15 p.m. April 3 7:13 a.m. 8:17 p.m. April 4 7:11 a.m. 8:18 p.m. April 5 7:09 a.m. 8:20 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast



Issued Sunday March 20, 2022 – 7:50 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, March 30

Dry except for a slight chance of late afternoon valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, March 31

Cooler with a chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday – Sunday, April 1,2,3

Dry. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Recipe of the Week – Easy Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

2 C. frozen peas

3 TBSP. extra virgin olive oil

4 oz. diced pancetta

2 TBSP. chopped shallot

8 oz. spaghetti

1 C. milk

1 1/2 C. grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

1.) Run warm water over peas to separate them, drain, set aside.

2.) Pour olive oil to cover bottom of large pan. Add pancetta, cook over med. heat until crisp. Add shallot and cook until soft. Set pan aside.

3.) Cook pasta to package directions, add peas for final 3 min. Drain, reserving 3 C. of pasta water aside.

4.) Return pancetta pan to stove on med-high, add 1/2 C. pasta water, 1/2 C. milk, 1/2 C. parmesan, whisk well. Add remainder of cheese and milk, keep whisking. Reduce heat to low and stir in peas and pasta. Top with parmesan

REFLECTIONS A Column by Tony Smith:

The Master’s Golf Tournament

By the time “March Madness” is winding down, everyone’s bracket has been “busted” after the first round (St. Peter’s versus Kentucky, for example), and the Indiana cheerleader “saves the day” by retrieving the ball from the top of the backboard (the best play in the tournament, hands down), the next greatest American sporting event is preparing to follow. No, it is not the Super Bowl, an event where the game itself has become an afterthought compared to the week- long, pre-game hubris, halftime flops, and endless post-game commentary, nor is it the World Series, baseball losing its revered status as the “American pastime.” In my view, one shared by many others, the NCAA Tournament (aka “March Madness) is surely the most tension-filled, exhilarating, disappointing (can you say Gonzaga?), and intense event that we have in the sporting world. How many fingernails are chewed raw and expletives fill the air after a 30-foot, banked-in shot “off the glass” to ruin your bracket, taking down your favorite team in any other sport? I would suggest to you that if you love golf, Tiger Woods coming down the 18th hole of the Master’s with a one shot lead (it’s all over for the field) is the only other comparable, nail-biting, anxiety-filled event. (Tiger doesn’t seem to suffer at all, but rather thrives on it.)

“AUGUSTA” AND THE “GREEN JACKET:”

“Well its springtime in the valley, on Magnolia Lane. It’s the Augusta National and the Masters of the game. Who’ll wear the green coat on Sunday afternoon? Who’ll walk the 18th fairway singing this tune. It’s the legend of Arnie’s army, and the Golden Bear’s throne (Nicklaus), the wood-shafted legend of Bobby Jones; It’s Watson, Byron Nelson, Demaret, Player, and Snead. It’s Amen Corner, and Hogan’s perfect swing. Augusta, your Dogwoods and Pines (and Azaleas), they play on my mind like a song; Augusta, it’s you that I love.”

Song and lyrics by David Loggins, third cousin to Kenny Loggins (an adaption-there is much more)

Dave Loggins, inspired by the par 4, 14th hole at Augusta National Golf Course, composed this “Masters Tournament” theme song in 1982. Some claim the music has a “Pavlovian effect” (Pavlov, a Russian Behavioral Psychologist), accompanied by the soothing voice of Jim Nance, one that induces sleep as frequently as the Dodgers change pitchers in a World Series. Please understand, I love the Masters of all the major tournaments. But why, oh why must the music theme begin in January? It is like Christmas music played in July. Surely John Williams, composer of “Olympic Fanfare and Theme,” could be enticed to provide something a bit more inspirational? At least when the winner is walking off the 18th green, surrounded by a sobbing wife and other family members; and children, wondering what all the hubris is about, are just happy to see their dad for the first time in months.

And then there is the dreaded: Green Jacket ceremony! The Green Jackets were originally worn by employees of Augusta National to signify stuffy, entitled members (That would eliminate blacks and women until only recently). The tradition dates back to 1937, but it wasn’t until Sam Snead won the 1949 Masters that the winner received the “Holy Grail” of the Master’s: the Green Jacket. The winner is allowed to keep the jacket for a year and must return it the following year. Let’s be honest, have you ever seen a winner of the Masters Tournament caught in public wearing such a hideously-colored jacket? Never! (It is a light wool, rye green Pantone 342.) All other Augusta National employees are forbidden to wear them off the premises (most wouldn’t want to). In fact many began to auction them off, which is now illegal.

On one occasion, a heated exchange between Augusta National Chairman Cliff Roberts, and South African Gary Player took place after Player won the 1962 Masters:

Roberts: “Gary, have you got the jacket?”

Player: “Yes, I do!”

Roberts: Well, no one ever takes the jacket away from here.”

Player: Well, Mr. Roberts, if you want it, why don’t you come (to South Africa) and fetch it!” (Roberts didn’t)

One green jacket will never be retrieved by Augusta National. Billy Casper, who won the 1970 Master’s, passed away in 2015, and is buried in it. Atta boy, Billy!

Well, let the “Madness” continue and the Master’s is soon to follow.

GO ZAGS!!!

“If you think it is hard to meet new people, pick up the wrong ball on a golf course!”

-Anonymous