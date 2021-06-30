LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset April 20 6:40 a.m. 8:42 p.m. April 21 6:38 a.m. 8:43 p.m. April 22 6:36 a.m. 8:45 p.m. April 23 6:34 a.m. 8:46 p.m. April 24 6:32 a.m. 8:47 p.m. April 25 6:30 a.m. 8:49 p.m. April 26 6:29 a.m. 8:50 p.m.

Book of the Week

“Fool Me Once” By Ashley Winstead

Lee Stone is a 21st century woman: she kicks butt at her job as a communications director at a women-run electric car company and after work she is drinking guys under the table. Throughout her life, she has learned one big lesson: never trust love.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Movie of the Week

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe

This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her inner circle.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, April 11 —

Montana gas prices have fallen by 2.0 cents in the past week, averaging $4.03/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 2.0 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – No Bake Baileys Bonbons

Ingredients:

2 TBSP. butter

1/2 C. plus 1 TBSP. heavy cream

3 TBSP. Baileys

1 (10 oz.) bag dark chocolate chips

sprinkles

Directions:

1.) Place chocolate chips in heat-proof bowl, set aside.

2.) In small saucepan, bring cream and butter over med. heat until it becomes scalding and small bubbles form around edges of pan.

3.) Immediately turn off heat, pour hot cream over chocolate. Let stand 2 min.

4.) After standing, mix chocolate and cream together. Stir thoroughly, chocolate should melt. Stir in Baileys.

5.) Refrigerate 3 hrs. Remove from fridge, scoop into portion, roll scoops into a ball, place on parchment paper lined plate.

6.) Dip and roll truffles into a bowl of sprinkles.

Childcare Worker

Construction Worker/$20-$25/Full Time

Casino Bookkeeper

Fire Seasonal-Engine Boss-Libby

Administrative Assistant

Assistant Store Manager

Dialysis Patient Care Technician

Merchandise Assistant Manager

Store Clerk

PT Housekeeping/Floor Tech/$10

Casino Floor Runner

Physical Therapist Assistant

AIS Watercraft Inspector-Troy

Store Deli

Servers Halfway House/$9.50/days and shifts vary

Cook/Kitchen Help-Halfway House/$11/days and shifts vary

Environmental Service Aide/Part Time

Speech-Language Pathologist

Physical Therapist Assistant-PRN

Handyman/Maintenance/$13/varies

Housekeeper/Receptionist-Evergreen/$10/varies

Freight Crew/Part Time

Freight Crew Foreman

Word of the Week

ALIFEROUS



Pronunciation: al-if-er-ous

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: having wings.