LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|April 20
|6:40 a.m.
|8:42 p.m.
|April 21
|6:38 a.m.
|8:43 p.m.
|April 22
|6:36 a.m.
|8:45 p.m.
|April 23
|6:34 a.m.
|8:46 p.m.
|April 24
|6:32 a.m.
|8:47 p.m.
|April 25
|6:30 a.m.
|8:49 p.m.
|April 26
|6:29 a.m.
|8:50 p.m.
Book of the Week
“Fool Me Once” By Ashley Winstead
Lee Stone is a 21st century woman: she kicks butt at her job as a communications director at a women-run electric car company and after work she is drinking guys under the table. Throughout her life, she has learned one big lesson: never trust love.
Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com
Movie of the Week
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe
This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her inner circle.
Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, April 11 —
Montana gas prices have fallen by 2.0 cents in the past week, averaging $4.03/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 2.0 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – No Bake Baileys Bonbons
Ingredients:
2 TBSP. butter
1/2 C. plus 1 TBSP. heavy cream
3 TBSP. Baileys
1 (10 oz.) bag dark chocolate chips
sprinkles
Directions:
1.) Place chocolate chips in heat-proof bowl, set aside.
2.) In small saucepan, bring cream and butter over med. heat until it becomes scalding and small bubbles form around edges of pan.
3.) Immediately turn off heat, pour hot cream over chocolate. Let stand 2 min.
4.) After standing, mix chocolate and cream together. Stir thoroughly, chocolate should melt. Stir in Baileys.
5.) Refrigerate 3 hrs. Remove from fridge, scoop into portion, roll scoops into a ball, place on parchment paper lined plate.
6.) Dip and roll truffles into a bowl of sprinkles.
Childcare Worker
Construction Worker/$20-$25/Full Time
Casino Bookkeeper
Fire Seasonal-Engine Boss-Libby
Administrative Assistant
Assistant Store Manager
Dialysis Patient Care Technician
Merchandise Assistant Manager
Store Clerk
PT Housekeeping/Floor Tech/$10
Casino Floor Runner
Physical Therapist Assistant
AIS Watercraft Inspector-Troy
Store Deli
Servers Halfway House/$9.50/days and shifts vary
Cook/Kitchen Help-Halfway House/$11/days and shifts vary
Environmental Service Aide/Part Time
Speech-Language Pathologist
Physical Therapist Assistant-PRN
Handyman/Maintenance/$13/varies
Housekeeper/Receptionist-Evergreen/$10/varies
Freight Crew/Part Time
Freight Crew Foreman
Word of the Week
ALIFEROUS
Pronunciation: al-if-er-ous
Part of Speech: Adjective
Meaning: having wings.