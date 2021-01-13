COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Frosty guests arrive for the winter season

Hannah and John Detrick of Libby were caught placing the finishing touches on their front yard snow-friend on Saturday, January 2. “Everyone was starting to go a little stir-crazy around here,” shared their mother, Hannah, “So we implemented some ‘mandatory fun time’ as our family likes to call it.”

Have a favorite frosty friend or neighbor whom you think should be featured, too? Send us your photos: news@montanian.com.

– Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Northbound road block

Deputy Salyer of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department came upon a sizable obstacle this past week while traveling the FDR road along the reservoir this past week. Approximately 2-3 miles west of the Kootenai Bridge, the boulder had come to rest squarely upon the northbound traffic lane. As of Friday, January 8, motorists were being asked to take caution if traveling the mountainous thruway. – Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Montana on Jan. 8.

Dome Theater fans

strike a pose fun

And the winner of this past December’s “Buddy Selfie” contest is… drumroll please… Michelle Neff Thompson of Libby! Thompson was rewarded for her selfie submission with one free movie pass. Posted by The Dome Theatre Project, Jan. 5

Turner Mountain installs

new, live snow stake cam

Turner Mountain has announced the recent installment of its live snow stake cam. What’s happening at Turner can now be accessed at any time from anywhere. Live feeds from the mountain, a newly enhanced summit weather page, and sign-up for snow alerts can all be found by visiting skiturner.com. – Posted by Turner Mountain, Jan. 8

Flower Creek Training

Left: Young athletes with the Kootenai Nordic Ski program were spotted this past week fine-tuning their technique and receiving a few pointers from Dr. Greg Rice of Libby, who was instrumental in bringing Cross-Country programming to Libby nearly 40 years ago.