LOCAL NEWS

Rotary of the Kootenai Valley Host Annual Kids Fishing Derby

Rotary of the Kootenia Valley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby on May 9 at the Kids Fishing Pond in Libby. Fishing was free and all the kids were allowed to keep one fish for the day. Snacks and juice was provided and Awards and Prizes for every child were provided by the CARD Clinic. The winners of the derby were: grand prize Braden Nick the winner of a new fishing pole. Over 60 kids registered for this years derby.

Photos by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian.