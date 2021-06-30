LOCAL NEWS

Golf Derby Winners of the Ben Graham Tournament

Submitted by Jeff Dooley

The Ben Graham Tournament was held last weekend at Cabinet View Golf Club, 458 Cabinet View Rd. in Libby.

Derby winners lined up from left to right, Louis Ceilak, Zach McNew, Dave Christiansen, Dayln Germany, Zach Rowan

Hunters Reminder for Application Deadline & Regulations

Submitted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks-Region 1

June 1 is the application deadline for deer B, elk B, and antelope licenses. Hunters are reminded to review the 2022 regulations for any possible changes.

Among the noteworthy changes in northwest Montana, the 199-20 either-sex white-tailed deer B license that’s only valid within the Libby Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone now has a quota of 2,000.

In the past, hunters could buy this B license over the counter. In response to local hunter input, wildlife managers requested the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission limit the licenses. Now hunters will have to apply by June 1. Nonresidents are limited to no more than 10 percent of the available 199-20 B licenses. Antlerless elk opportunities in Region 1 are also now available in certain hunting districts as limited B licenses.

For more information, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations or contact the FWP Region 1 office in Kalispell at (406) 752-5501.

Photo courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks-Region 1