LOCAL NEWS

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation’s Playing for Fundsies a Smashing Success Once Again

Submitted by Paula Collins

The 29th Annual Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation’s Playing for Fundsies Golf Tournament has come and gone. An energetic group of golfers turned out for the fun day that included twists and turns throughout the course.

Games and prizes took place on every hole and included everything from a toilet tee off, to using a cue stick, to having to wear a pirate patch. Additionally, golfers could be seen using string in place of putting and using multiple mulligans throughout the day. This year, 17 teams showed up to join in the excitement.

Once again, a little bit of fun went a very long way. The tournament raised over $22,000 for the Cabinet Peaks Foundation.

“The CPMC Foundation Board is thrilled with the results of the tournament once again this year,” commented Allye Anderson, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We are always looking for ways to make the event stand out in a summer full of golf tournaments, and to make it as enjoyable as possible. The games do not slow the players down and it’s awesome to have cash prizes available at every hole; the combination adds up to more excitement on the course, more winners at the end of the day, and more dollars raised for a fantastic cause!”

A total of 20 individuals and 5 teams collected cash prizes at the end of the day. 18 different hole prize winners received $50 cash. Contestants were only allowed to take home one prize, with the exception of the putt offs and 1st through 5th place teams. If a player won two or more prizes during the course of the regular tournament events, they received one $50 bill, and the extra cash prize was raffled off to the rest of the players who were present. The first 5 placed teams and 2 putt off winners can be seen below.

“We want to thank all of the event contributors, as well as the volunteers and golfers who came out to spend the day with us,” added Anderson. “Every single one of you made this event a success, and we are truly grateful for your support.”

