Local News

2nd Annual Blessing of the Animals

By Moira Blazi

About 12 people came down to Fireman’s park on Sunday , October 2, to participate in the second annual Blessing of the Animals, conducted by Pastor Abagail Orellano of Christ Lutheran church in libby.

Present were Bernie Atwater and her Shiatzu’s Charlie and Ruff, Brenda Swanson with her Golden Retriever Greta, Stacy Bender with her German Shepherd, Angus, Gloria Byrns with her Terrier Mix Shilo, Marie Perez with her Pug, Tootsie, and Joan and Debbie Sonju with their Chihuahua Kimber and Schnauzer Suzie.

Progress on The Warming Hut

Courtesy of Joyce Jerry McNiell

Cabinet Ridge Riders have an amazing group of volunteers. It’s been amazing all the community support.