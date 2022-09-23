LOCAL NEWS

Divisional Wrestling Tournament

Logger Greenchain

Team: 5th

Individual:

103 Riley Osborne 4th

113 Bridger Bache 8th

132 Marley Erickson 4th

138 Zekiah Myers 5th

138 Xavier Reatz 8th

145 Conner Benson 6th

145 Cael Schwindt 8th

152 Ian Thom 7th

170 James Warner 4th

182 Matthew Neimi 3rd

205 Jace DeShazer 1st

Holiday Raffle Winners

The Heritage Museum’s Holiday Raffle 2022 winners were:

andy Compton (of Heron) won 1st Prize – $400 Cash donated by Edward Jones Investments. He donated $50 back to the Museum. (no photo)

Elsie Kinden won 2nd Prize – Four $25 gift cards to Kaiju Bar & Grill

Bonnie Edmundson, 3rd Prize and Grant Rider, 4th Prize – Each won a basketful of items donated by vendors at the Holiday Bazaar.

Winner of the Pend O’Reille Shores Resort 7-night stay (donated by the Resort) was won by Cheryl Stern.

The Customer Appreciation Prize, a basketful of items donated by the vendors at the Holiday Bazaar, was won by Carol Uptagrafft.

Lincoln County Spelling Bee

The Lincoln County Spelling Bee will be held on February 23, 2023 at the Maki Theater in Libby, beginning at 1 p.m. Students in grades four through eight are eligible to participate in this annual event.

Schools must be registered with the Scripps National Spelling Bee organization to participate in the Treasure State Spelling Bee. In addition, Scripps has implemented a registration fee for all Montana schools wishing to compete at the State and National level.

Practice words are available to any student, whether they are from a registered school or not at www.myspellit.com You will also find a My Spell It test link on the Scripps website so that spellers can practice randomly selected words.

Public, private and home schools are holding local contests to choose representatives for the County Spelling Bee. If the winner of the Lincoln County Spelling Bee is from a school that is registered with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, they will qualify to represent Lincoln County at the 2023 Treasure State Bee on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Strand Union Building at MSU in Bozeman.

Hunter education courses are scheduled across northwest Montana, including in Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Bigfork, Eureka, and Plains.

Registration is free and available at https://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter-education

Dates, locations and specific instructions for each class, as well as contact information for the lead instructors, are available in the class descriptions online. Additional courses could become available this spring in other communities across the state, and information will be posted online.