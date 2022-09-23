LOCAL NEWS

Idaho Resident Wins National Level Photo Contest With Picture of

Kootenay River

Submitted By Elena Nelson

Photograph of Kootenay River captured by Elena Nelson- Photo courtesy of Elena Nelson

I am Elena Nelson, Coeur d’ Alene Idaho resident and travel to Eureka twice monthly to my second home. I am the Organizing Regent of the Idaho State Society DAR (ISSDAR) Pleasantview Chapter out of Post Falls, Idaho.

Narrative of the entry reads:

The Kootenay River pictured here is 8 miles north of Libby, Montana. The water is always vibrant green and this photo was taken with the iphone 13 Pro Max, then the photo’s color was enhanced using the IOS editor. Next the sharpness was adjusted to bring out the movement in the water across the rocks.

This photo, taken in December 2022, when the water was at a healthy height flowing from the Libby Dam at the south end of Lake Kookanusa. At

this location, a boat launch and picnic area sits, with a small informational sign for visitors to read about the area’s history.

Lake Kookanusa is a 130 kilometer manmade lake created by the Libby Dam and named in combination of the Kootenay River (it originally was), USA and Canada. Lake Kookanusa stretches from Montana into Canada.

Before the Libby Dam was built (from 1966 and 1975), Steamboats frequented the Kootenay River, carrying passengers, produce, ore and other trade items through the region to be distributed via the Canadian Pacific Railway. The total run was about 500 kilometers. It included many stops such as Golden, Canal Flats, and Jennings Montana. Those stops are now submerged under Lake Kookanusa. The first steamboat to run the Kootenay was the Annerly in 1893, later Gwendoline and the North Star. The North Star was the last steamboat to travel the Kootenay and on to the Columbia in 1902.

I found the history of the steamboats very interesting as my great grandfather was the captain of the Steamboat the Flyer on Lake Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 100 years ago!!

For more information about Daughters of the American Revolution go to www.dar.org

FSPW Invites Volunteers To Sign Up For 2023 Trail Projects

Submitted By Cameron Rasmusson

You can join Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness this summer as we continue the work to ensure that winter tree fall is removed, that dangerous rock fall is rerouted around or the trails width is maintained against the constant battle against flora’s encroachment.

It is hard work, in a variety of weather conditions, working with traditional manual tools. It also is extremely rewarding to work alongside other volunteers that love nature enough to donate “sweat equity” to ensure that these trails remain navigable for all hikers to enjoy.

Visit our website and select a few dates that fit into your schedule and join us for trail projects in 2023. The link to the sign-up page is https://www.scotchmanpeaks.org/hikes-events-schedule/

Photo Courtesy of Cameron Rasmusson

Farmers Market At Libby Vendors Meeting

The Farmers Market at Libby, organized by the Libby Chamber of Commerce,

is having a Vendor Meeting April 13th at 5pm in the Fjord Room at the Venture Inn. Any and all returning vendors, new vendors, or those interested in vending at the market are encouraged to attend. There will be short presentations related to changes in the rules and state laws, SNAP benefits, and market fundraising along with plenty of time to catch up with your fellow vendors and get all your questions answered.

Vendor applications, along with the rules

and guidelines, are available to pick up anytime at the Libby Chamber of Commerce but will also be available at the Vendor Meeting. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones as we all prepare for the upcoming 2023 season!

For more information on this topic, please contact Market Manager (406) 293-4167 or email marketmaster@libbychamber.org

Submitted By Megan Leach