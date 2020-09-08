LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

U.S. Forest Service

Kootenai

National

Forest

Christmas Tree Permits now

available

As the 2020 Hunting Season began on October 15, for trees, that is, local offices for the Kootenai National Forest announced a few small changes to this year’s permit process.

Christmas Tree permits can now be obtained in one of two ways. By logging in to recreation.gov, those wishing to secure a permit from afar may do so online for a small service fee of $2.50.

Christmas Tree Permits can also be acquired in-person by visiting the local U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest office at 31374 U.S. Hwy 2 in Libby. In light of recent times, all 2020 permits obtained in-person will be issued Free of Charge.

“Cutting down your own tree is the perfect way to create a memorable holiday experience, share a special tradition with family and friends, and help maintain a healthy forest,” the announcement from the local service office also shared.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Kootenai Valley

Christian School

Rake-A-Thon

Friday,

Oct. 23,

by Donation

Is your yard currently littered with leaves? Looking for help in wrangling the season’s retiring display of color?

Kootenai Valley Christian School staff and students will be offering leaf removal this coming Friday, Oct. 23.

Rakes, bags and muscle-power will all be provided in exchange for a donation to KVCS. Bagged leaves will be left neatly at your curb for removal as per the City of Libby’s Fall Leaf Pick-Up schedule.

Please contact KVCS at 293-2303 to schedule your clean-up.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Libby

Elementary School

enters Phase 0 and moves ahead with remote learning

This week Libby Public Schools had three staff members test positive for COVID-19. We also had students in both Libby Middle High School (LMHS) and Libby Elementary School (LES) test positive. The illness and resulting quarantine procedures have taken a large toll on the schools.

LES has been affected most this week, as a result, LES will be Phase 0 (Remote Learning) through Oct. 28. This date is a minimum as we do not know what will happen in the next few weeks.

LMHS has experienced positive cases with students, but not with staff members at this time. In response, LMHS will go to Remote Learning for the week of October 19. Extra curricular activities will remain in place. There are no home activities during the week of Oct.19 and these groups of students have been together and will stay together unless quarantined.

Libby Preschool has one quarantined class; the remaining class will stay in session with the other preschool students at Kootenai Valley Head Start (KVHS).

We want to encourage everyone to increase their safety measures in the next few weeks. As our community numbers go up it becomes increasingly difficult to keep students in school.

Submitted by Libby Public Schools Superintendent, Ron Goodman.

Montana

Department of Transportation seeks the public’s input on

repairing 11 bridges on MT 37

between

Libby and Eureka

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to participate in an online open house with a live question and answer session for the MT 37 Bridge Preservation project, October 22, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Visit ww.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mt37bridge to register for the open house and live question and answer session. If you are unable to attend the open house and live question and answer session, the recorded online session and an online survey will be posted on the project website starting Thursday, Oct. 22. Comments will be accepted through Nov. 1.

MDT is in the early stages of evaluating 11 bridges on MT 37 between Libby and Eureka. The bridges are safe, but it is important to identify needed repairs now to improve safety and extend the life of the bridges. Public input is important in the development of the project. This work will allow MDT to determine the most cost-effective repairs to each bridge

“The online open house will give the public an opportunity to see the early results of our bridge evaluations,” said Terry Voeller, P.E., MDT Consultant Design Engineer. “We will present some preliminary repair options and answer questions during the presentation.”

For more information visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mt37bridge or contact Brandon Coates, Public Involvement Manager, RBCI, (406) 465-3350 Brandon@rbci.net.

The Montana Department of Transportation is using online meetings and presentations to engage with the public rather than in-person meetings due to community health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDT together with its construction contracting partners, continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.

Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will continue moving forward as scheduled. For more information visit https://covid19.mt.gov/

The Department of Transportation will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in this MT 37 Bridge Preservation project open house or need an alternative accessible format of this notice.

If you require an accommodation, contact the Department of Transportation was Oct.19, to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need.

Please contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@ mt.gov.

Submitted by Montana Department of Transportation, Brandon Coates