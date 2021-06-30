Back to School Checklist For Parents

Get your bedtime back on schedule: Nothing puts a damper on the start of a school year like sleep deprived kids crashing during afternoon classes.

Keep up with the forms as they come in: Every year, parents are bombarded with forms ranging from school supplies to health forms to permission slips for future field trips. Starting at day one, Consider organizing a filing system for everything.

Post your child’s schedule somewhere you see daily: Coordinating your family’s busy life is a challenging task. Lighten the load a little bit by keeping your child’s schedule in a prominent location for everyone to see. This keeps you and everyone else aware of what’s going on in your child’s life and brings a little bit more order to the chaos.

Make time to shop: The earlier you tackle those lists of things to buy, the better. Last-minute shoppers often find shelves cleared of common school supplies like Ticonderoga pencils and the shoe stores sold out of multiple sizes.

Libby Elementary School Supply List

Kindergarten:

Box of Crayola Crayons (24 Count)

#2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (1 dozen)

Headphones (no ear buds)

Large Pink Eraser (1)

Glue Sticks (6 Large) Elmer’s, purple

Scissors (Blunt or Round Tip)

Backpack

School Supply Box (Regular Size)

Disinfecting Wipes (2 Large Containers)

Kleenex (2 Large Boxes)

Water Bottle (Small, Reusable with Sports Cap)

Ziploc Bags (1 box, sandwich, quart OR gallon)

Crayola Watercolor Paints

First Grade:

Box of Crayons (24 Count)

Box of Colored Pencils

#2 Pencils (2 dozen)

Large Pink Eraser (1)

Glue Sticks (8)

Scissors (Pointed Tip)

Backpack

School Supply Box (Regular Size)

Disinfecting Wipes (2 Large Containers)

Kleenex (2 Large Boxes)

Headphones- no earbuds

Crayola Watercolor Paints

Ziploc Bags (1 Box Sandwich, Quart or Gallon)

Second Grade:

Box of Crayons (24 Count)

Whiteboard Markers (4)

#2 Pencils (2 dozen)

Large Pink Eraser (1)

Glue Sticks (4 Large) Elmer’s brand

Scissors (Pointed Tip)

Backpack

School Supply Box (Regular Size)

Disinfecting Wipes (2 Large Containers)

Kleenex (1 Large Box)

Folder With Inside Pockets (1)

Reusable water bottle (to keep at school)

Ear buds or Headphones (w/protective bag)

Quart and Gallon size Ziploc plastic storage bags

Pencil Sharpener (optional)

Watercolor paint (1 set)

Colored markers (1 set) (optional)

Third Grade:

1” 3-Ring Binder (1)

3-ring binder Pencil Pouch (1)

Colored Pencils/Crayons

#2 Pencils (2 dozen) Ticonderoga

Large Pink Eraser (1)

Glue Sticks (2 Large)

Scissors (Pointed Tip)

Backpack

School Supply Box (Regular Size)

Disinfecting Wipes (2 Large Containers)

Kleenex (2 Large Boxes)

Folder With Inside Pockets

Loose Leaf Notebook Paper (Collegiate Rule)

Ear buds or Headphones

Ziploc Bags (gallon or quart size)

0.9 Mechanical Pencil and lead

Troy High School – Welcome Back!

Dear parent or Guardian,

On behalf of the faculty, staff, and student council, I am pleased to welcome new and returning students to Troy High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Our mission at Troy Public Schools is to “empower students to develop good character, achieve academic excellence and succeed as lifelong learners.” Here are a few items and important dates to help us prepare for the coming school year:

Open house will take place on August 29th from 2-4 p.m. Students can stop by the office for a scavenger hunt sheet and schedules. Chromebooks will be available in the Library, for pick-up, once the Universal Permission Form has been signed. The local Kiwanis will be at the elementary school with backpacks and supplies.

School begins on Tuesday, August 30th at 8:05 a.m. Students will be following a six-period schedule and will report to the auditorium upon arrival. Teachers will have copies of student schedules.

Students will be following a six-period schedule and will report to the auditorium upon arrival. Teachers will have copies of student schedules. Students have a $25.00 yearly class fee which includes the Chromebook fee which is paid at the main office.

24 Student Parking permits will be available for $10.00 on a first come basis. See Mrs. Tunison for the form and provide a copy of the Driver’s License and Proof of Insurance.

The district will be providing required physical education uniforms for students. The uniform consists of athletic shorts and a school t-shirt.

All students and parents are required to fill out the Universal Permission Form, available online. You can also find and review the Student Handbook and Extracurricular Activities Handbooks, found in infinite Campus announcements, which have all the school rules and regulations.

Please ensure that any new contact information (phone, address, email, etc.) is upated so we can stay connected with you.

We want to make sure students are receiving the best possible education which includes building on our strong Troy community values. In order to help us achieve these goals, the District has adopted the theme “Work hard and Be kind.” We hope this theme will encourage our students to always do their best, see the good in all people, and strive to be positive role models for others.

We are looking forward to a great year! Please contact the school if you have questions, concerns, or successes you would like to share with us. We will be happy to assist you at any time.

Sincerely,

Tisee Lewis

Principal, Troy Junior and Senior High School

Back to school lunch Ideas

Lunch Box Idea #1 – Hard Boiled Eggs with Avocado: This healthy dairy-free lunchbox idea has two hardboiled eggs and some favorite lunch box sides like grapes, orange and pretzels.

Lunch Box Idea #2 – Turkey Rolls with Apples: This healthy dairy-free lunch has three turkey rolls, strawberries, blueberries, cucumber and apples with walnuts.

Lunch Box Idea #3 – Chicken Strips and Hummus: This is one of my favorite dairy-free back to school lunch ideas pairing chicken strips with hummus and carrot sticks. Add a bunch of grapes as a side.

Lunch Box Idea #4 – Ham Roll Ups with Spinach Salad: This gluten-free lunch is full of surprises. Start with spinach and tomato salad, add rolled up ham slices and a bunch of grapes. Then cut some carrot sticks and serve with a little honey.

Lunch Box Idea #15 – Waffles with Peanut Butter & String Cheese: Another picky eater back to school lunch idea is to harness the power of breakfast with this simple waffle sandwich filled with peanut butter, nutella or almond butter. Add a yogurt, string cheese, cracker stack and a bunch of grapes.

Transitional Kindergarten Supply List