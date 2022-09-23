BUSINESS & LOCAL NEWS

Troy Regular School Board Meeting April 13th, 2023

By Ashley South

The Regular Troy School Board Meeting was held on April 13th , 2023 at the Troy High School Library. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, a handful of recognitions were given to school staff and students for their hard work and dedication to make the school a fun and safe place. The following recognitions for Elementary Citizens of the Week were given by Andrea Cummings the Elementary Principal, recognitions included Christen Hoffman, Jordan Dehart, and Ruger Headrick.

The High School recognitions were given by the Tisee Lewis the Junior and Highschool Principal. Recognitions included, Miley Babcock, Leroy Thom, Jeff Thill, Kim Cannon, Nicole Garrison, Steve Morris, and John McClellan.

All board members were in favor of the last meeting minutes, District Obligations, and the United Clubs. The Counseling Team for the district gave a detailed presentation about the structure and multi-tiered support system in place for students. Their will be an expansion of licensed therapists for the High School and Elementary School to diversify case loads and the well being for students mental health. The hiring will include, Amy Henderson, Junior & Senior High School Counselor and Nicole Garrison, Licensed Speech Aide (Certified Position). A reminder from the Counseling Team are parents have access to all student reports through the Parent Portal located on the Troy School to keep parents informed.

Other reports include, Justin Young will be the Head High School Football Coach. The second and final reading of policies 8450P -Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Protocol, 2309F Reconsideration of Library Materials, and 2150P Suicide and Risk Assessment Procedures for District Level Teams were approved. The first reading of policies 2162P2 Fragrance Free School and 4330 Community Use of School Facilities were reviewed and will be discussed at the next meeting. All board members were all in favor for the termination and removal of temporary emergency policies numbered 1900 through 1912.

Next on the agenda the board discussed the expansion of the metal shop located at the Troy High School. The new plans would expand the existing building with an open covered area, to serve a space for the blacksmithing class and storage for metal materials. “The Automotive Department keeps expanding, and we need more room” said Jeff Thill, Troy High School Shop Teacher. The District believes the project will come in under $50,000. The new shop expansion is determined to be complete by the next school season. All members were in favor for the expansion.

Summer school employees and staffing was discussed as the summer season is quickly approaching. The board approved staffing and the budget for teachers working four days per week, three hours a day, for two weeks out of the summer. There is an estimate of fifty elementary students and twenty high schoolers that will attend summer school this year, from last years trending numbers.

All members were in favor for an ongoing cooperation of sponsorship of activities with Libby for the school years 2023 through 2026, for sports including boys soccer, girls soccer, and wrestling. This allows students to play for Troy or Libby if there are not enough students to complete a team, and or sharing transportation and equipment responsibilities.

Next items on the agenda were focused on the work session and community forum topics, including student behaviors, bus route discussion and the district strategic plan and motto. “We have had less small problematic issues with students, and more isolated intense issues with students and parents in the last year” said Dr. Jacob Francom, District Superintendent. The Elementary Principal Andrea Cummings, gave a description for the Discipline Matrix she recently established at the Elementary School. This was put in place for teacher and student discipline structures, for each classroom to comply with. “There is a Behavior Rubrik in the student handbook and the school resource officer has made a difference” said Dr. Jacob Francom, District Superintendent. The board discussed different ideas around meeting with students that have disciplinary hearings, to check in with students and families to see how their progress is going, and how the board can better help the disciplinary structure.

Bus routes were mention to discuss the efficiency of each route and how much funding is being spent for transportation. The conclusion was the routes are operating as efficiently as possible. The District Strategic Plan and Motto were a topic for review. The board agreed the Motto and Strategic Plan Reflected in the schools best interest and goals. The Strategic Plan has five areas and goals including, Professional Development, Curriculum, Student Progress, Culture, and Community Partnerships. The Motto is as followed: Develop, Achieve, and Succeed. The board members agreed that Character is a key to student development.

A few stood and spoke for the public comment period. One concerned citizen wanted to bring up the need to reevaluate the entry way’s of the school building in leu of the continued school shootings around the nation. Another citizen wanted to know why the School Board Agenda’s were not listed on the website a week before the meetings are held so parents can plan to attend? The board stated the agendas are on the website and will be uploaded as soon as they are approved. The meeting was adjourned for the public and the council continued with their private executive session.

The Troy School Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. The agenda and meeting minutes can be found on the Troy School District website https://www.troyk12.org/page/board-of-trustees

Miley Babcock or “Smiley Miley” receiving her award of recognition from Tisee Lewis the Junior and High School Principal and Dr. Jacob Francom. “Miley always has a smile on her face and pushes herself to excellence” said Tisee Lewis. Photo Courtesy by Ashley South

Co-op’s Roundup for Safety program assists Libby School District

Submitted By Courtney Stone

At an April 13 meeting, Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety Directors awarded $44,080 to 9 area nonprofits, including Flathead County Search and Rescue Association (FCSAR).

FCSAR President Anthony Palmiotti presented on behalf of the well-known nonprofit, founded in 1950 and one of the oldest SAR organizations in the United States. He noted wryly that the group is receiving an exponentially increasing number of calls to assist in the mountains, on the rivers, and off and on the trails in an area about the size of Connecticut.

“We do get visitors around here in the summertime,” Palmiotti told the Roundup for Safety Board of Directors with a wink. “The fire department is great, but the fire truck can’t always make it up to Camp Misery,” Palmiotti continued, referring to a trailhead in the Jewel Basin area. “That’s where we come in. Right now, our equipment isn’t keeping up with the volume of calls we’re receiving.”

He further relayed that in efforts to inventory and bring all its rescue and medical equipment up to current Best Practices, FCSAR noted a need for two types of rescue equipment to assist in the many low and medium-angle rescues they perform: a vacuum spine board and rescue litter kit. FCSAR was awarded $2,670 in Roundup for Safety funds for these items.

Community safety grants were also awarded to:

Serious Juju Skateboards – helmets, protective gear – $1,800

Friends of Bigfork Fire Department – rescue ropes — $10,000

Libby School District – upgrades to bathroom approach — $4,500

Columbia Falls United Methodist Church – fencing, locks — $10,000

Martin City Rural Fire – turnout gear — $10,000

Flathead Lake United Methodist Camp – AED/CPR/lifeguard training kits — $3,200

Flathead Youth Home – motion lights, cameras — $1,500

Whitefish Youth Soccer – communication safety technology — $410

The Roundup for Safety Board will consider May applications through April 30 and vote on them at its May 11 meeting. If your nonprofit is interested in applying for community safety funds, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup or call Courtney Stone at 406-751-1820.

Montana Chamber of Commerce to Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week

Travel and tourism are one of Montana’s primary industries and the leading service export for the Treasure State. In celebration of National Travel & Tourism week, the Inaugural “Convergence” will recognize the critical role travel and tourism play in stimulating economic growth, cultivating diverse communities, creating fresh job opportunities and inspiring new businesses in Montana. As an important economic driver for Montana tourism, we will highlight the role film and outdoor recreation play as vehicles to harness the power of place.

And nearly one year following the 500-year historic flooding in the Greater Yellowstone, we will celebrate the recovery and resilience of America’s first National Park–Yellowstone, and its economically dependent Gateway Communities, including Livingston, Gardiner, Cooke City/Silver Gate, and West Yellowstone. The Montana Chamber will lend its voice to promoting these industries along with the Department of Commerce | Brand MT, Media Coalition of Montana, Alaska Airlines and Paramount, Montana Travel Association, Voices of Montana Tourism, and the state’s Tourism Regions and local Chambers/CVBs. EVENT HIGHLIGHTS (Details and registration available here):

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Harnessing the Power of Place as an Economic Driver: Tourism’s Intersection with the Film and Outdoor Recreation Industries

Moderated Fireside Chat with Tourism, Film and Outdoor Recreation Industry Representatives 1:00 PM – Yellowstone Valley Lodge & Grill, Owl’s Rest Event Barn, Paradise Valley

Learn about the role of Montana’s outdoor recreation offering in driving travel and tourism, film and business interest, from key industry representatives.

Tour & Talk at the Yellowstone Film Ranch 3:30 – 5:00 PM – Yellowstone Film Ranch, Paradise Valley

Hear from media manufacturing and film production industry business leaders about how the MEDIA film tax credit makes Montana more competitive, creates jobs, provides workforce training/education, and contributes to community development.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Recovery and Resiliency in the Greater Yellowstone

Tour & Talk in Yellowstone National Park 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM- Bus departs from Gardiner Chamber of Commerce; Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Conference Area

Hear the amazing story of recovery and resiliency in the Greater Yellowstone from Superintendent Cameron “Cam” Sholly, Deputy Superintendent Mike Tranel, and Chief of Facility Management and Operations, Duane Bubac following an interpretive tour of the newly constructed road between Gardiner and Mammoth on the shuttle ride.

10:00 AM – Community Connection event at Gardiner Chamber of Commerce

10:30 AM – Shuttles Depart from Gardiner Chamber of Commerce

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Talk with Q&A at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Conference Area

12:00 – 1:00 PM – Lunch

1:00 – 4:00 PM- Tours of the Lamar Valley will be offered separately for anyone interested

