COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction: Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033._____________________

C+L Handi Services. Carpentry, cleanup yard service, snow removal, small appliances repairs text 334-9061 or 293-7884_____________________

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639_____

Dependable snow removal: roofs, sidewalks, driveways, commercial and residential 291-4613_____________________

Chimney + More Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389. __________________

Lila’s Home Care Service: private home care, includes cleaning services, meal preparations, and 24 hour assistance when needed. Call 406-293-7884 or text 406-334-9061.____________________

Electrician: recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call 602-578-6871._____

Notice: Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.________

Homes for rent, email motana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information. _______________

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1._________________________

For rent: 218 East Kootenai. 3 bed, 1 bath in Troy. Pets upon approval. $725 a month. Call 293-7559 or visit libbyproperties.com

For rent: small one bedroom house in town. One small pet allowed under 25 pounds. Washer and dryer hookups. $600 a month includes utilities 291-0594/ 291-3292. $700 deposit.__________________

Apartment for rent: first/last/deposit/ water deposit/ key deposit. 1 bedroom-new-$550/month. Call 293-3539 or 293-0611.______

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club – Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark._____________________

Rental: 1 bedroom 1 bath house. $400 per month plus utilities and deposit. 406-283-2135

3 bedroom on large fenced lot, well and septic, fine wood on property; wood heat and electric. $850 per month plus deposit. 293-7424________________

Storage Units available in downtown Libby. Safe and Secured Storage is a modern mini storage facility. Visitwww.safeandsecuredstorage.com or call 293-5151._____________________

Libby Public Schools

2019-2020 School Year

Libby Middle/High School Secretary/Registrar 8 Hrs/Day Position Hours May Fluctuate Monday – Friday Approx. 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $13.54/hour

5 days per week Skills & Qualifications Preferred: Clerical, Secretarial, Accounting, & Confidentiality Experience Working w/Children, High School Diploma or GED Must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks:

Fingerprint Background & Motor Vehicle Check eSkill Tests at the Libby Job Service

Closing Date: Feb. 21, 2020 Approx. Start Date: May 1, 2020

Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/

If you have an online application, please logon to the website to reactivate it. Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office 293-8811

For sale: Dodge 1999 Dakota pickup 4×4 air condition- $2,000. Call 406-370-5657.__________

Vintage 1974 Berinia sewing machine #830 with cabinet and carrying case, book, works great, lots of accessories. $500 or best offer. Call Eileen at (208) 295-1054___________________

150: used gas golf cart. Call 293-3877___________