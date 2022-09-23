Thursday, August 17, 2023

High Stakes Poker Run with 100% payout. 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Register and start at the Mint Bar located at 110 Mineral Avenue and end at the Switchback Bar & Grill located at 485 Hwy 2 West. Live music by JamShack.

Friday, August 18, 2023

Car Show and Cruise Registration. 2:00pm – 7:30pm. Igniters registration table on Mineral Avenue.

Friday Night Cruise. 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Mineral Avenue.

Neon Lights & Flame Throwers. 9:00pm. Mineral Avenue in front of First Montana Bank.

Friday Night Cruise Rules. REGISTRATION WILL CLOSE AT 7:30PM SHARP. No late entries for the Friday night cruise after the 7:30pm registration deadline. NO BURNOUTS, NO EXCESSIVE SPEED, NO EXCEPTIONS! We appreciate horsepower as much as anyone, but a crowded Mineral Avenue is not the safest place to do this. If you choose to lay down some rubber, you will be immediately disqualified and ejected from the cruise entirely. OPEN CONTAINERS OF ALCOHOL are strictly prohibited in cars that are cruising.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Car Show Registration. 8:00am – 12:00pm. Igniters registration table on Mineral Avenue.

Car Show. 9:00am – 3:00pm. Mineral Avenue.

50’s Pin-Up Girl, RockaBilly Dude, and RockaBetty Girl costume contests. 1:00pm. Register at DJ’s booth on 6th Street next to The Dome Theater and Stytches Bent West.

Awards Ceremony. 3:00pm. Mineral Avenue. Pedal car drawing and silent auction winners will also be announced at this time.

Burnout Contest. 5:00pm. Millpond Motocross Park. Park entrance via Fishpond Road on Hwy 2 South. Access across Hwy 2 from Saverite South Service Station.

Closing Celebration. 9:00pm. Switchback Bar & Grill located at 485 Hwy 2 West. Live music by the Copper Mountain Band.

Ignite the Nites Events and Car Show Etiquette

NO PETS ALLOWED. No pets are allowed downtown during any of the Ignite the Nites events.

NO MOTORIZED/WHEELED DEVICES. No bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, rollerblades or other similar motorized/wheeled devices are allowed.

NEW AWARD! Mystery Judges Choice Award! Beginning this year, during the judging process, we will acknowledge three entrants whose unique blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and efforts merit recognition, but does not fit into any of the existing award classes or categories. Along with this distinction, the three winners will also be presented with cash prizes in the amounts listed below. Cash Prize Awards First Place $1,000, Second Place $750, Third Place $500.

Photo courtesy Igniters Car Club