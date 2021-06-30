LINCOLN COUNTY 2022 POETRY CONTEST

Sojourner

Phillip Schnackenberg, Libby – Adult Honorable Mention

As the winds shift

My little cog rocks fervently

On the dark waves below

Among these vast waters,

I see many sails.

Some grand and stout galleys,

with velvet sails of silk and silver,

with hundreds of oars

thrice the size of my own

Others are no more than a coracle,

drifting slowly like a leaf

Floating on a rippling lake.

Some are adrift

Caught in fog and twilight seas,

sailing without direction

In the shifting currents.

Other sail for lands I know not

But some sail with me,

and though I know every little

of where I’m going or when I will get there,

I light a little lamp

And setting in on the prow,

I steer my oar towards a four-pointed star

Burning brightly in the night sky.

Untitled

Kimberly Green, Libby – Adult 1st Place

I grew up in the heart of Rainbow Trout river

Took too many young lives

That water’s rough but much more of a giver

Bittersweet Kootenai River

Fishin’ off the rocks

With a casted out lucky spinner

Hopin’ I’ll catch enough for dinner

Good times on Kootenai River

Flower Creek, Cedar and Parmenter

Hot summer days

Rafts float down the river

Killin’ time on the Kootenai River

Specks of red kokanee in September below the falls

Bring extra snagging hooks

Watch your step

And don’t you fall

Into that unforgiving, beautifully winded, blue ribbon

Kootenai River

Morning smoke on the water

A few thirsty whitetail deer

Threadin’ hooks and castin’ bait out here

Below the Cabinet Mountains, careful where you steer

On the Kootenai River

Squawking Mallards, Honking geese

The sound a duck dog loves to hear

Stories of big fish, trophy deer

Around rock ring fires, holdin’ a cold beer

On the banks, water reflects your face like a mirror

That Good old Kootenai River

Follow her up to grandma’s house

Fish jumpin’ as bald eagles soar

From the river front shop door

Where grandpa fixes yet another lawnmower

Leaves you always wantin’ more

Time on the Kootenai River

Value

Latimer Hoke, Eureka – Adult 2nd Place

Fill a backpack with

Everything you need for the

Next four days.

Except water, because, you know,

Northwest Montana has plentiful

Clear flowing streams

Perfect for refilling your bottle.

The trail may, however, have a

Fourteen mile stretch on an

Exposed ridge with

No water sources.

‘Twill be sweltering for your traverse.

You will feel

Discomforting thirst but

It won’t kill you.

While you’re out there

On that ridge,

Anxious for a refill,

You may appreciate that

Clear flowing streams are

Priceless,

and thus

Not for sale.

Untitled

Franka Striefler, Eureka – Youth Honorable Mention

She built a palace

And a throne

Full of walls

Made of stone

Then sat

Pondering

Why she was so alone

Reputation

Violet Bird, Eureka – Youth 3rd Place

I saw the exceptional reputation of my generation

Perfectionism was a fine flirtation

Had us running away from liberation

Searching for perfection at every turn

Oh, to watch the world burn

Burning passion, a flower without flaws

Waiting for that intoxication applause

All perfect, no rejection

No past mistakes, a smooth complexion

Madness is a beautiful irony

A pitiful dismay at harmony

Fighting for the highest mark

Crawling blindly in the dark

This is the exceptional reputation of our imperfect generation

Korrie’s Cove

Bill Lamey, Libby – Adult 3rd Place

As we set sail from the marina one day,

a maiden voyage so they say.

Korrie says, “Bill, I feel the wind.”

So they hoisted the main sail, and away they went.

It was late in the day, and when they pulled into the cove,

first thing Korrie did was light the cooking stove.

She cooked the chow, and it was mighty good.

After a while Korrie went for a swim.

Bill watched her dive and play,

it reminded him of another day.

We watched the eagles play and dive,

and Bill said to Korrie, “My God it’s nice to be alive

Love Grows

Isis Jacquiline Beisher, EDureka—Junior 2nd Place

LOVE GROWS IN THE BRIGHTEST PLACES.

LOVE GROWS IN MY HEART AND IT GROWS IN YOURS TOO!

IT’S LIKE A PLANT.

IT NEEDS CARE AND LOVE AND IT ALSO NEEDS TO LEARN TO SHARE WITH ITS NEIGHBORS

OTHERWISE, IT DIES AND FALLS TO THE DARKSIDE AND BECOMES AN EVIL SOUL.

IT NEEDS LIGHT AND A BRIGHT, WARM AND SAFE PLACE TO GROW.

WITH ALL OF THESE IT BECOMES A STRONG AND BEAUTIFUL FLOWER,

THAT IN TIME WILL SPREAD ITS LOVE AND LIFE AND GIFTS TO OTHERS AND MAYBE EVENTUALLY,

TO THE WORLD THAT ALREADY HAS SO LITTLE OF THIS THING CALLED LOVE.

LOVE GROWS IN THE MOST UNUSUAL PLACES AND EVEN MORE UNUSUAL SHAPES AND SIZES.

IT CAN GROW IN THE TALLEST MOUNTAIN AND THE DEEPEST OCEANS BUT CAN NEVER BE FAKED.

LOVE IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING IN THE WORLD

AND ALL THE MORE REASON TO LOVE.

Camping

Evan Gibbons, Eureka – Junior 3rd Place Winner

Camping is amazing to go and do.

Spending time in the great outdoors.

When I wake up to the morning dew.

My fingers are still sticky from eating smores.

When I roast a marshmallow.

Over a nice warm fire.

It’s so golden and yellow.

I can feel the fire getting higher.

Pitching a tent is good to do.

I like to sleep in a sleeping bag.

One day a tent might help you.

Unless you forget the poles then it might sag.

Fishing and hiking can be fun.

I go with family and friends.

It’s nice to go in the sun.

I hope it never ends.

Montana Summers

RyAnn Lewis, Eureka – Youth 1st Place

Surrender yourself to living like you’re homeless;

It isn’t a vacation that’s smokeless.

Abandon the idea of staying clean;

Being dirty doesn’t matter because you won’t be seen.

It may be confusing to understand the joy;

Of staying in a tent, under the stars, with a dog and his boy.

A place from home that’s far away;

To live the life of a stray.

All one needs is shelter and food;

And some coffee for the morning that can be brewed.

The campfire roaring in the nighttime glow;

Marshmallows that toast nice and slow.

We head out on that trail in the dawn’s early light;

And hope that the fish will bite.

The sun is bright and the water is cool;

And there is not a single thought of school.

Family time spent in awe;

Will chase away the day-to-day blah.

The fresh air will lessen the stress;

Their Own

Paige Goheen, Eureka – Youth 2nd Place

Passion and talent

Would anyone stop to think

That maybe the reason a person is successful

Has nothing to do with what you think

A wasted life is one where you regret the things you’ve done

A life is wasted when you accept that bad habits can’t be undone

If more people in life stopped to think

About their own problems and grief

About their own happiness and desires

About their own journey instead of walking someone else’s wire

Then perhaps the world today would be more comforting to those who are in

Dismay