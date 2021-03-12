FAMILY NEWS

WELCOME!

Kirk Winn

Mick Avidiya & Danika Winn welcomed a

baby boy on

March 25, 2021, at 12:25 pm.

Kirk Winn was

8 lbs, 2 oz and

measured 21 ½ inches.

He was delivered

by Dr. Brian Bell of CPMC in LIbby.

Landy Kate Leeper

Jolene Huntsberger Leeper and Drew Leeper announce the birth of their daughter,

Landy Kate.

Landy was born on

February 16, 2021,

in Spokane, Wash.

Landy weighed

7 lbs 12 oz.

She joins her brothers Kaleb and Elijah.

Isaiah Bray

James & Sierrra Bray welcomed a baby boy on

March 16, 2021,

at 5:40 p.m.

Isaiah Bray weighed

7 lbs, 2 oz and

measured

21 inches long.

He was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell at CPMC in Libby.

Obituaries

David Paul Smith

Libby, 61

David Paul Smith, 61 passed away March 26, 2021, in Centennial, Colo.

He was born to Rev. Wallace and Mary Smith in Pittsburgh, Pa. on April 21, 1959, and was joined by an adopted sister,

Sarah, in 1968.

David spent his youth in Pittsburg, Pa.; Merrill, Highland and Janesville Wis.; Bancroft and

Nebraska City, Neb.; and his adult years at Del Norte, Colo., before making his home in the

Denver area.

David’s life was lived with such enthusiasm, determination and wonderful energy! He will be remembered for always being open and ready for new adventures and a continuous zest for his passions!

Just to name a few: Going to the Rockies games—or listening closely to every game on the radio; working at the movie theatre and catching movies after work every chance he got;

enjoying the taste of beer; going to church with his dearest friend; going swimming and showing everyone his cannon ball into the pools; meeting new people and making friends; having that great cup of coffee every morning; being a huge active part of every monthly event; being the volleyball server; filling his backpack and pockets with flashlights, magnifying glasses, people’s business cards, church brochures and the Aurora sentinel newspaper; traveling to new places while meeting more new people; going to Hawaii with friends; loving the ocean; community give-back projects; hiking mountain trails; doing the long jump and EVERY EVENT at field day; knowing his way around town; being clear about wanting to live in the city; loving apartment life; remembering the important things about others; complimenting others; being kind to

everyone; always being up and excited for anything life had to offer!!

His positive impact upon folks lucky enough to know him was tremendous; he was loved by all!

Suffice it to say,

although he will be

greatly missed, Heaven has gained a bright angel.

David’s final act of thoughtfulness…he donated his corneas. It is a blessing that he will

finally be able to ‘see’ out of his own eyes and that he, as a blind man, can give the gift of sight to another.

Donations in David’s honor can be made to Lions Club International.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and parents.

His survivors include sister Sarah (Steve) Sorensen, niece Riley (Seth) Black and nephew Crawford (Tawnya) Dinning all of Libby, MT; numerous Uncles, Aunts and Cousins, and great nieces Maizey and Juniper; his good friend Hub and his second family at CSSI.

A zoom memorial



service is scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m. MST.

A private family interment service is scheduled in Libby, Mont., for a later date.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.