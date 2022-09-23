OBITUARIES

Sue C. O’Neill, 84, of Troy

Sue C. O’Neill, 84, of Troy, passed away on Friday, October 7, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on August 1, 1938 at Union City, Tennessee to Frank and Ann Hewett. She and her brother Ed lived with their parents in the Curly Creek area. She was taught in one room country schools by her mother Ann before they moved to Troy in 1949. She graduated from Troy High School in 1955 at the age of 16.

Sue married Jimmy Lyle after graduation and they had 4 children together. She worked many jobs over the years and retired from the Troy Post Office. She loved to play cards, camp and bowled with her husband Phil O’Neill and many friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ann Hewett, husband Phil O’Neill and daughters Terri and Becky.

Survivors include her children Brenda and Jim; a brother Ed (Ann) Hewett; 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and those wonderful friends she was known to party with from time to time.

It was Sue’s wish that no public memorial be held. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Ronald Eugene Morton, 79

Ronald Eugene Morton, 79, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born June 17, 1943 at Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ray and Rose Morton.

Ron enjoyed life, adored and loved his wife Mischelle and his beautiful daughters Debbie, Rhonelle and Laci.

Ron also loved his family including three brothers (Kenny, Raymond, Donny) and sister (Nona) which he had great memories with.

Not only did he love and enjoy his family, Ron enjoyed riding his horses to the highest peak to find the “Big One” and fishing anywhere from various lakes to the beautiful Sea of Cortez in Mexico.

Water-skiing was one of his passions (“Hit It!”), not only the sport, but teaching his family and friends his own technique.

Ron has always been a hard worker. He was never afraid to tackle tough situations and he enjoyed every day of his life to the end. We all remember him joking, even through hard times. He will be missed by many and loved forever.

Ron worked hard building his successful business, Lifetime Roofing & Siding in Kellogg, ID for 18 years. Due to his success, Ron was able to retire early and enjoy his life.

He was preceded in death by mother Rose Livermore, father Raymond Morton,a sister Nona Krause, son Todd Morton, brother Donny Taysom, and grandson DJ Southwick.

He is survived by his wife, Mischelle Morton; three daughters Debbie Julius (Tann) Idaho Falls, ID; Rhonelle Morton, Spokane, WA; Laci Morton (Taylor) Watford, ND; two brothers Kenny Morton (Heidi) Spokane, WA; Raymond Morton, Silverton, ID; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Welcome to The World

Kristofer Owen Wengerd

Kristofer Owen Wengerd was born on September 21 at Family Birth Services Birth Suite. Kristofer weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Paul and Wanda Wengerd and he is welcomed by his 2 brothers Trystan and Grantland and his sisters Paulita and Autumn. He was delivered by Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife