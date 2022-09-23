COLUMNS & OPINION

New Life Retreat Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Education

Submitted by Mathew Goodson

Although many people hardly ever discuss them, Benzodiazepines are frequently prescribed and frequently abused in the drug world. Due to its addictive nature, Benzodiazepines are frequently abused by teenagers and young adults.

Benzodiazepines, sometimes referred to as “Benzos,” are only accessible with a prescription. They belong to one of the drug classes that are most commonly prescribed. Alprazolam (Xanax), temazepam (Restoril), diazepam (Valium), lorazepam (Ativan), and clonazepam (Klonopin) are the five Benzos that are most frequently prescribed.

The most common side effects of Benzodiazepine use are:

Dizziness

Hopelessness

Lethargy

Misunderstanding

Sleeplessness

Anxiety

Exhaustion

Headaches

Loss of Balance or Coordination

Memory loss, anger, touchiness, and disturbing or explicit dreams are just a few of the mental side effects that can be brought on by Benzodiazepines. Therefore, those who frequently abuse Benzos are unaware of their past behavior. They can also have outbursts, engage in conflict, and do damage, yet wake up the next day with no memory of what transpired.

In addition to being harmful on their own, Benzodiazepines can be fatal when combined with drugs like alcohol, cocaine, or opioids. These medicines have been linked to numerous fatalities. If you suddenly stop taking Benzos, you may have withdrawal symptoms resembling those of alcohol. One of the riskiest withdrawals is from Benzodiazepines.

The signs of Benzodiazepine overdose are:

Breathing difficulty

Blush lips and fingernails

Disorientation and Confusion

Dizziness

Weakness

Tremors

Blurred or Double Vision

Uncoordinated Muscle Movements

Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754

Where Have

Montana Manners Gone?

During the 2007 legislative session, I sponsored legislation to allow alternate certification of teachers by local school districts on a one-year trial basis. It drew the ire of the teachers’ union, whose members, an angry, rowdy bunch, packed the House gallery on February tenth. The chairman simply issued them a warning – and then a second warning – that their disruption of House business would not be tolerated. When the teachers continued to misbehave, Chairman Himmelberger stated, “Will the sergeant-at-arms please clear the gallery.”

At that point, everyone in the room knew that the demonstrators had gone much too far. Several Democratic legislators stood up and appealed to the chair for leniency, with assurances that there would be no more disruptions. That was the end of it.

But we live in a very different time today. Compare that event with the 200 supporters of Rep. Zooey Zephyr who, with their prearranged chant, airborne garbage and foul-language, shut down the House of Representatives and had to be dragged off by law enforcement. Seven were arrested. They were there for the express purpose of stopping government from functioning. This was not spontaneous. It was premeditated, with the full intention of providing the media with a national martyr for radical transgenderism.

How do we know this? For one thing, because Zephyr stood on the floor, facing the screaming mob, leading them with his waving microphone. To date, not one Democrat has condemned any of this.

For full details on what happened that day, see Darin Gaub’s first-hand account at https://creativedestructionmedia.com/analysis/2023/04/29/montanas-transurrection-an-eye-witness-account/.

All we have heard from that party, are the deafening sounds of silence when confronted with the hate speech that Rep. Zephyr directed at people of faith. Consider these words: “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” Invocations are a time of solemn spiritual devotion, an appeal from one’s heart for help and guidance from our Sovereign God. Can anyone doubt that Zephyr’s cutting remarks were intended to mock the Christians in the room, and in so doing, to mock their God? To label Republicans as essentially pious hypocrites?

A slip of the tongue? Hardly. To quote Zephyr, “I pick my words with precision and speak with clarity.” Zephyr knew what she was saying, and meant every syllable – underscored by his later refusal to recant or apologize. It was those words that the disrupters were proudly standing behind, those words that Zephyr’s silent Democratic colleagues condoned.

Can you imagine the uproar in the media if a conservative lawmaker and her supporters were guilty of anything approaching this? But conservatives, as respecters of individual faith and individual conscience, would never think those thoughts, let alone say those words or create that kind of mayhem.

We do indeed live in a time when widely accepted moral standards are now bifurcated, situationally and politically. A time when a Montana lawmaker can openly ridicule people’s Christian faith when they vote the wrong way, and instigate a riot that shuts down the legislature. We’re being told this is justified solely because Zephyr identifies as transgender, and customary House discipline is suddenly “anti-trans.”

Whatever happened to playing by the rules, which Zephyr committed to doing when he was sworn into office? Whatever happened to manners – or do manners and common decency only apply to one side of the political spectrum and one realm of religious faith?

Submitted by Roger Koopman

These Kinds of Safaris

African safaris have come a long way since Teddy Roosevelt traveled the country looking to collect “specimens.” Today’s safaris are the polar opposite: The goal is to protect animals, not slaughter them. Guides now take guests to protected reserves or national parks, where the animals’ safety and comfort are paramount. Ethical companies know to maintain sufficient distance and visit during specific times of the day to minimize stress to wildlife. These companies are also eco-conscious and are implementing sustainable, forward-thinking policies, from serving vegan fare to providing cruelty-free toiletries in guest lodges. These kinds of safaris are perfect for travelers who want to appreciate, not exploit, wildlife and for everyone who cares about protecting our fragile planet. Visit PETA.org to see all the companies that won animal-friendly African Safari awards.

Submitted by Jennifer O’Connor PETA Foundation