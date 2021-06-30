This Week in History

August 3

1492: Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos de la Frontera, Spain.

1527: The first known letter from North America was sent by John Rut while at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1678: Robert LaSalle built the Le Griffon, the first known ship built on the Great Lakes.

1900: The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company was founded.

1946: Santa Claus Land, the world’s first theme amusement park, opened in Santa Claus, Indiana. 1958: The nuclear submarine USS Nautilus traveled beneath the Arctic ice cap.

1977: Tandy Corporation announced the TRS-80, one of the world’s first mass-produced personal computers.

August 4

1875: Danish author Hans Christian Andersen (The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Ugly Duckling) died in Copenhagen at age 70.

1944: A tip from a Dutch informer led the Gestapo to a sealed-off area in an Amsterdam warehouse, where they found and arrested Jewish diarist Anne Frank, her family, and four others.

1958: The Billboard Hot 100 was published for the first time.

2015: Muppets Missy Piggy and Kermit the Frog announce the end to their relationship on Twitter.

August 5

1861: In order to help pay for the Civil War, the United States government levied the first income tax, 3 percent of all incomes over US $800. (It was rescinded in 1872.)

1884: The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty was laid on Bedloe’s Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.

1914: The first electric traffic light was installed, in Cleveland, Ohio.

1957: American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage “baby-boomers” by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuted on the ABC television network.

1962: Nelson Mandela was jailed in South Africa. (He would not be released until 1990.)

2019: Brazilian drug dealer Clauvino da Silva tries and fails to escape Rio de Janeiro jail by dressing up as his teenage daughter in silicone mask and wig.

August 6

1787: Sixty proof sheets of the U.S. Constitution were delivered to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pa.

1930: Judge Joseph Force Crater stepped into a taxi in New York and disappeared, never to be seen again.

1964: Prometheus, a bristlecone pine and the world’s oldest tree at 4,862 years, was cut down on Wheeler Peak in Nevada by researchers who did not know its record-setting age.

1991: The World Wide Web made its public debut on the internet, introduced by its inventor, Tim Berners-Lee.

August 7

1794: President George Washington invoked the Militia Acts of 1792 to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania.

2018: Swedish furniture brand Ikea opens its first store in India in Hyderabad.

2018: Australia’s population hits 25 million according to Australian Bureau of Statistics.

August 8

1929: The German airship Graf Zeppelin began its around-the-world flight

1969: Photographer Iain Macmillan took a photo of the Beatles at a crosswalk in London that became the cover of the album Abbey Road, one of the most famous record album covers in music history.

2017: The Walt Disney Company announces plans to create its own streaming service, cancelling ties with Netflix.

August 9

1173: Construction began on what is now known as the Leaning Tower of Pisa (it took two centuries to complete).

1892: Inventor Thomas Edison received a patent for a two-way telegraph.

1944: The U.S. Forest Service and the Wartime Advertising Council released posters featuring Smokey Bear for the first time.

1974: Facing impeachment as a result of the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon resigned as 37th president of the United States, the only president ever to do so.

2016: Chinese weightlifter Deng Wei sets a world record of 147kg in the clean & jerk, and another for a total score of 262kg, to win the women’s 63kg gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

ON THIS DAY… AUGUST 3 – AUGUST 9

August 3- NATIONAL

WATERMELON DAY

Did you know that watermelon is 92% water?

August 4- NATIONAL WHITE WINE DAY

Today is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a glass of this very versatile drink.

August 5- NATIONAL

UNDERWEAR DAY

Today, it comes in all colors, sizes, and fabrics. So all hail our underwear today!

August 6- NATIONAL DISC GOLF DAY

Like golf, but not entirely, this sport uses the same general rules and etiquette but requires a disc to play.

August 7- NATIONAL

LIGHTHOUSE DAY

In 1789, the U.S. Congress passed an act securing the protection of all lighthouses under federal support.

August 8- NATIONAL DOLLAR DAY

This day marks the important event in the history of the United States of when the monetary system was established.

August 9 -NATIONAL BOOK

LOVERS DAY

Literature has played a crucial role in preserving cultures, educating the masses, and storytelling.