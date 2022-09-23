Troy High School Students Earn College Welding Certificates

Front left to right: Rowan Shupe, Trapper Savage, Nathan Sentell, Silas Garrison, Winter Sedler, Hunter Mack, Hunter Garrison. Back row left to right: Cody Todd and Seth Newton.

Submitted by Nicci Merritt Savage

Troy High School had ten high school students receive and pass their college certified welding test through Flathead Valley Community College.

The leadership and knowledge from the two shop teachers, Mr. Thill and Mr. McClellan guided and inspired students to gain these certifications. The students celebrated with a steak lunch. Troy High School was the only school to get one hundred percent passing rate all on the first try. Only sixty five percent of students at FVCC pass this test.

Out of Hibernation Bears ’n Stuff’s First Community Donation

Submitted by Cyrus Lee

Photo left: Lincoln County Crisis Solutions Executive Director Barb Guthneck accepts Bears ‘n Stuff’s first donation of the season. Photo right: Hat and Bear donations. Photo courtesy Pam Divine

Those little bears from Washington State Penitentiary came out of the den for the first Farmers’ Markets in Libby and Troy in early May. Hungary to make a difference they started making their way into forever homes and hearts as folks kindly stepped up with donations for local kids and our community.

Eager to make an impact early on the Bears ‘n Stuff board decided to make sure there were safe places in our county for women and children in need. Along with the first cash donation of the year, $500, the local Not for Profit made sure body and heart chills were warmed with quilts, crochet caps as well as snuggly bears went to Lincoln County Crisis Solutions.

“I wish I could describe to you what it means for our women and children in the domestic violence shelter to receive these quilts, stuffed animals, and hand-made caps.” Says Solutions Executive Director Barb Guthneck. “Most come with literally nothing but the pajamas they arrived in and to get these wonderful, precious gifts brings tears of joy. Many thanks to those in our community who give cash donations to make this possible!”

Bears ‘n Stuff is a local NFP that works with inmates at the Sustainable Practices Lab at Washington State Penitentiary known as Helping Hands. Together we are into our second year making a difference for folks ‘Up North’ as they call Libby. You can help us; come visit the bears, make a bid on a piece of one-of-a-kind artwork created by the inmates, or just say hi. Like and follow us on Facebook at Bears ’n Stuff.

Libby High School Successful

Research Symposium in Missoula

Submitted by Renée Rose

Libby High School advanced biology students presented their research projects at the REACH symposium at the University of Montana on May 16th. REACH (Research Education on Air and Cardiovascular Health) involves middle and high school students in rural, underserved, and Native American/Alaska Native areas of Montana, Alaska, and Idaho. The program immerses students in science methods through rigorous research projects focused on particulate matter, cardiovascular health and population health.

The advanced biology students were challenged to design their own research project centering around air quality and human health. The research design included identifying variables, collecting and analyzing data and determining the significance and implications of their results. Lillyan Johnson and Allison Beaty earned the second place award in the poster division out of a field of approximately forty poster entries. Lillyan and Allison compared current radon levels in various areas of Libby Middle High School to readings taken prior to the installation of the heat pumps. Casey Rusdal and Tyler Andersen won first place in the oral presentation division out of a field of seventeen presentations. Casey and Tyler investigated the particulate matter output of various engines comparing differences in both engine size and age.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three projects in each division which were selected by a panel of judges with expertise in air quality science.

The symposium is supported by the School of Public and Community Health Sciences at the University of Montana and is funded by the Science Education Partnership Award, the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

CARD Clinic’s First Annual

Patient Appreciation Day

Community Members from across Lincoln County celebrated the First Annual Patient Appreciation Day hosted by The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Clinic. The event had a barbeque, numerous raffles, and door prizes. Photo Courtesy The CARD Clinic.

Logger Leadership Class

Painted the “L” Above Libby

The “L” in Libby recently received a fresh coat of paint from the Logger

Leadership Class. The students worked hard to freshen up the “L” above Libby to represent their

leadership to the community.

Photo Courtesy Libby High School