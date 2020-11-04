LOCAL NEWS

Libby Care Center of Cascadia mourns loss of resident to Covid-19

Libby Care Center Administration

As some in the Community may already be aware, Libby Care Center of Cascadia has suffered its first resident death from the COVID-19 virus. All of us at Libby Care Center are incredibly saddened by this tragedy and join with the resident’s family and the larger Community in mourning our loss.

As we continue to work through this difficult period, we are currently caring for 1 resident who remains positive with the COVID-19 virus, and as part of that care we continue to maintain our commitment to working with Lincoln County Public Health, the state lab for Montana, and our medical director, to collaborate and report as necessary and required, and follow the most current CMS and CDC directives on addressing the virus.

While we realize that this is a difficult time for our residents, our Community and our Nation, Libby Care Center’s staff will not waiver in delivering the highest quality care and working to ensure the best possible outcomes for all of our residents. We are all in this fight together and the support we get from the Libby Community inspires our care. Thank you.

Local youth awarded annual Whitefish

freestyle team scholarship

“Among all the amazing scholarship letters I received, Riley’s struck me for the heart she put into it,” commented Voisin. “Riley is a hard worker, dedicated to learning and growing, and she is grateful for her supportive family. Her expression of joy for the sport, and the smile it brings to her face, is a reflection of my own joy and the feeling I’ve had my whole life skiing.”

The Maggie Voisin scholarship is unique, as traditional athletic scholarships are often based on performance or financial need. Whitefish Freestyle Inc., the non-profit partner to the Freestyle Team, offers their own financial need-based scholarship program.

Submitted by

Whitefish Freestyle Team

Society of American Foresters view forest management projects

By Brian Baxter

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Society of American Foresters sponsored a meeting out at the Libby Airport to view and discuss the project areas of ongoing multiple Forest Management Projects. Among the dozen or so professional foresters, there was a collective experience value of over 350 years.

Representatives of diverse groups involved were present, and entities included Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Kootenai National Forest, Montana Forest Stewardship, NRCS, Kootenai Forests To Rivers Initiative, American Forest Foundation, Montana Forest Action Plan, Kootenai Wildland Urban Interface Shared Stewardship, and Stimpson Lumber Company.

The foresters had views of some of the locations of projects on the ground from the Libby Airport. Project titles included Ripley, Joint Chiefs, Libby Ranger District Forest Treatment, Clay-Bay, Greater Interface Stewardship Project, Shared Flower Creek, and the Good Neighbor Projects Authority.

Jodi Turk, who works for MTDNRC, and deals with multiple agencies involved said, “I’m really encouraged by the support for the Good Neighbors Projects.”

The Good Neighbors and most all of these undertakings involve thinning and selective timber harvests to aid in forest fire protection zones and maintaining forest health.

Turk mentioned that landowners who would like to include wildlife habitat enhancement on their property along with the thinning, should make sure they mention those concerns so that they will be considered in their forest plan.

Turk can be reached at 293-2711. Other sources of information about these projects include Jennifer Nelson, County Forester at 283-2461, or Nate Gassman, Libby District Ranger at 293-7773.

With the East Face of the Cabinet Mountains in the background, foresters discuss local projects. By Brian Baxter, The Montanian.