BUSINESS BREIFS

Cabinet Peaks hires new Human Resource Manager as well as

Meditech and Clinical Application Manager

Cabinet Peaks is pleased to welcome to the community Andrew Mehan as the new Human Resources Manager for the medical center. Mehan has worked in the human resources field for more than 12 years, 3 of which have been in the healthcare realm.

Mehan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from MSU Bozeman and a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University. Additionally, he holds a Servant Leadership Certification from Gonzaga University. Before coming to Cabinet Peaks, Mehan was with Averill Hospitality in Whitefish, Mont. as the Corporate Human Resource Director for the company. He handled the day to day HR operations of four hotels throughout Montana, one of which is the only four diamond resort in the state.

Mehan plans to bring that hospitality customer service to the department. “The team will be focusing on how we can do things simpler, faster, and easier,“ he stated. “By doing so, we will be able to spend more time with our customers to ensure that we can address their needs fully and better serve the organization as a whole.”

Bruce Whitfield, Chief Executive Office at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, happily welcomed Mehan to the team. “Andre brings a wealth of experience in Human Resources to our management team,” he stated. “He will make a great addition to Cabinet Peaks and our community.”

Mehan met his wife Chris in high school and they were reunited and married almost 20 year later. He has a daughter Terran who is graduating from high school this year with plans to pursuing a degree in Bio Mechanical Engineering.

Jessica Jo Brown, RRT has recently been named the Meditech and Clinical Application Manager at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Brown is a Registered Respiratory Therapist and earned her degree from Independence University. Additionally, she holds an Associates in Science from Montana State University. She is no stranger to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, having been an employee with the organization, in various positions for over 12 years.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue developing our support system between medicine and technology in this new role, and to be able to provide our Cabinet Peaks team with the leadership that will be necessary as we continue to integrate the practice of medicine with advanced technical applications,” stated Brown. “We have several large projects on the horizon that will depend on a strong application team, organization, and support to ensure they are successfully executed and embraced. This trend will continue, with more projects and implementations being rolled out for years to come. I am excited to take on this new challenge with a great team of analysts and clinicians. I am looking forward to continuing the optimization of our employee health record and clinical application and improving functionality to provide a better experience for our staff, providers, and patients. I am also excited about upcoming projects such as fetal monitoring, an updated Meditech platform, and other department specific optimization. Work smarter, not harder!”

Brigid Burke, Chief Financial Officer knows that Brown will do an outstanding job for the medical center. “Jessica’s unique background as a respiratory therapist, previous department manager, and applications analyst, coupled with her extensive knowledge of Cabinet Peaks operations and of Meditech, serve as a dynamic combination for this role. Before taking this management role, Jessica served as our Clinical Application and Quality Analyst, where her focus was on optimizing applications to support patient safety, process efficiencies, and improving provider experiences. The Clinical Application and Quality Analyst was a new role within the organization, and Jessica enthusiastically embraced any and every opportunity she could find to add value and build trusting relationships. I look forward to Jessica continuing this momentum and further developing the partnership between technology and operations through this manager position.”

Brown was born and raised in Libby with family in the valley dating back to the 1890’s. Her husband is a concrete contractor and they have 3 grown children: Skyler, Zak, and Alexis. She enjoys riding and training horses and has a small breeding farm for Gyspy Cobs.

“Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is a second family to me. I am very proud and excited for this new opportunity and adventure,” added Brown.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

January Chamber Luncheon to feature

Lincoln County Sheriff

Darren Short

Please join us for the January General Meeting & Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Gracious Table. Lincoln County Sheriff, Darren Short will present on the recent updates to the Emergency Communications and Records Systems.

In consideration of our host, the Gracious Table, we ask that you please RSVP in advance to Myranda by calling 293-4167.

Left to Right: Andrew Mahan new Human Resource Manager at CPMC. Jessica Jo Brown new Meditech and Clinical Application Manager at CPMC. Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens.