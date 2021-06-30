BUSINESS NEWS

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Honors Certified Nurses

Submitted by Paula Collins

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center will recognize the unique contributions of its Certified Nurses on Certified Nurses Day, March 19, 2022. We invite you to join us in celebrating our nurses for their exemplary care and commitment to patient safety.

Professional certification is a voluntary designation earned by individuals who demonstrate a level of competency, skill, and knowledge in their field. Certification affirms advanced knowledge, skill, and practice to meet the challenges of modern nursing.

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center currently has over 30 nurses who hold a specialty certification in addition to their standard nursing license and basic job requirements. Specialty certifications are held in each clinical department including Infusion, Surgical Services, Medical Surgical, Obstetrics, Emergency Department and even in Wound, Ostomy and Continence.

“Our team here at CPMC values our nurses and their commitment to their profession. We encourage our nurses to continue their education and consider a certification in their specialty, because we understand that certified nurses contribute to better patient outcomes and hold themselves to a high standard in order to provide the best patient care possible,” stated Kimberlee Rebo, Acute Care Manager and Certified Medical Surgical Nurse.

Certified nurses make a difference in the lives of their patients every day. They work incredibly hard to improve patient outcomes and be extraordinary health care providers. They exemplify professionalism, dedication, expertise, and service to nursing and their patients.

Certified Nurse, Caroline Roby-Blanchard stated “It is important to me to obtain certification in my nursing areas because of the challenge and an increase in patient safety. When nurses are certified, one knows there is a standard level of knowledge that is reassuring.” Caroline holds certifications in Infusion Nursing and Medical Surgical Nursing.

Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification as a means to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Initially proposed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the day honors the birthday of the late Margretta “Greta” Madden Styles, an international pioneer of nursing certification who designed the first comprehensive study of nurse credentialing.

Montana State Fund Announces 3% Rate Reduction Effective for New and Renewal Policies

Ethan Heverly

On Friday, Montana State Fund (MSF), the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, announced a 3% average rate reduction for its policyholders. The decision came at the March 11 meeting of the MSF Board of Directors and is effective for new and renewal policies on or after July 1, 2022. This reduction marks the 16th consecutive year MSF rates have remained flat or been reduced.

With a 3% rate reduction, MSF’s rates are now 54.1% lower than in 2006 (the year of the last rate increase). In the midst of rising inflation and economic uncertainty, this is positive news for Montana employers.

“As a board, we are committed to providing Montana employers with stability and predictability. We have a big impact on Montana businesses, and a responsibility to them. We hope this rate decrease allows employers to hire more workers, make improvements, and ultimately better the Montana economy,” said MSF Board Chair, Richard Miltenberger.

MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard, had the following to say about the decision: “Our board understands Montana businesses value predictable and stable workers’ compensation rates. As Montana businesses continue to improve workplace safety, we are committed to ensuring our rates reflect these improvements.

The financial stability of MSF is a positive force in the Montana economy because often, next to their payroll, workers’ compensation insurance is the highest expense on an employer’s books. Stability and predictability are important for employers, especially small businesses which make up the backbone of the Montana economy. MSF insures approximately 19,000 small businesses

CPMC Certified Central sterile/OR Tech Continues Education

Submitted by

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

The Surgery Department at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is excited to announce the recent achievement of Certified Central Sterile/OR Technician, Bobby Gillespie. Bobby recently received his certification in Central Sterile earning his Certified Registered Central Service Technician (CRCST) Certificate. Certified Registered Central Service Technicians are healthcare professionals who prepare, sterilize, and install healthcare equipment.

CPMC’S Surgery Manager, Erin Moe, RN, MSN, CNOR, explains, “Sterile Proccessing is the most critical area within the surgery department. Having highly skilled and trained healthcare personel within our department is important. Sterile Processing members are responsible for cleaning, sterilizing, and inspecting all healthcare equipment used in surgeries and procedures. By obtaining his CRCST certification, Bobby will have the opportunity to receive ongoing education staying up-to-date on sterile supply changes and healthcare advances keeping our patients safe who undergo surgery here at CPMC.”

Bobby has been an employee of Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for 4 years. He transferred to the Surgery Department 9 months ago. Erin adds, “We are happy to have Bobby as a member of our surgery team. We look forward to working with him as he continues to grow and advance in his career here at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.”

For more information about Cabinet Peaks Medical Center’s Surgery Departments, please call 283-7000.

Johnies Auto Parts gets New Owners

We would like to announce that we have sold Johnies Auto Parts. The good news is, that after seventy-five years in business, Johnies Auto Parts will still be Johnies Auto Parts!! The “bonus” is Curt will be able to start his “well deserved” retirement!

Chris Noble is the new owner of Johnies Auto Parts. We are thrilled that Johnies will continue to be locally owned and operated. Chris is committed to maintaining the excellent care that Johnies is known for. We are confident that Johnies will continue to earn your business.

Tina Swenson is the new manager at Johnies, joining Cody Penney, who has been with us for a few years. Curt is also there, for the time being, helping to assure a smooth transition.

We would like to take this opportunity to say a very heartfelt “thank you” to our loyal customers for your support throughout the years. It is hard to convey our appreciation to an AMAZING community that has supported this small family business since 1947!

Sincerely, Curt and Billie Jo Jones, Johnies Auto Parts