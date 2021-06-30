LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

March 23 7:36 a.m. 8:00 p.m. March 24 7:34 a.m. 8:02 p.m. March 25 7:32 a.m. 8:03 p.m. March 26 7:30 a.m. 8:05 p.m. March 27 7:28 a.m. 8:06 p.m. March 28 7:26 a.m. 8:08 p.m. March 29 7:23 a.m. 8:09 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast



Issued Sunday March 20, 2022 – 7:50 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, March 23

Dry and unseasonably warm. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 30s around 5000 feet and on slopes. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, March 24

Cooler with a chance of valley rain showers and high mountain snow showers mainly in the morning. Lows in the 30s to near 40 with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday – Sunday, March 25-27

Dry and continued unseasonably warm. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s with lower 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information

visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“The Tobacco Wives” By Adele Myers

For the audience of Fiona Davis and Lisa Wingate, a vibrant historical debut set it 1946 North Carolina following a young female seamstress who uncovers dangerous truths about the Big Tobacco empire ruling the American South.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Movie of the Week

The Adam Project

A time traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while

saving the future.

Movie of the week courtesy of imdb.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, March 14 —

Montana gas prices have increased by 17.8 cents in the past week, averaging $4.00/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 59.5 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.36/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Everyday Salad

Ingredients:

Salad: 5 oz. spring greens mix

half of English cucumber, thinly sliced

half of red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 C. pepitas

Dressing: 3 TBSP. olive oil

1 TBSP. lemon juice

1 TSP. Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 TSP. sea salt

1/4 TSP. pepper

Directions:

1.) Dressing: Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl until combined.

2.) Salad: Combine all ingredients in large salad bowl and toss with dressing.

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) PRN

Fuel and Propane Delivery Driver (HazMat)

Therapist

Stone Quarry Laborer/$16/M-T with options OT Fri.

School Nurse/Full Time

Teacher Assistant/$12.17-$12.71/36-38 hrs per wk.

2022-2023 Classroom Teacher/$14.78-$16.79/38-40 hrs per week

Resident Advisor/$15-$18/Full Time

Therapist – MACT

Medical Assistant/PRN

Store Manager

Casino Floor Runner

Care Coordinator – MACT

Libby Crew Team Member

Seasonal City Service Worker/$12/960 hrs Apr-Sept

Resident Advisor

Variable Shift RN/FT

Obtain a generic Employment Application

by contacting Job Service Libby

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed

applications to Job Service Libby

using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

CALLIOPE

Pronunciation: kuh-lai-uh-pee

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: a musical instrument consisting of a set of harsh-sounding whistles that are

activated by a keyboard.

American Legion

Post 97 ‘Thank You’

To the Editor;

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #97 if Libby wants to thank our community for the loving and caring spirit it shares when our community faces a crisis situation.

We are referring to the out-pouring we received for our fund-raising activities to repair and restore our Angel statue who came to libby In 1922 – one hundred years ago this May.

Libby’s Angel plays a very important part in our community’s Military Funerals. Her presence offers honor and blessings to our departed Veterans, and solace and support to our grieving family members and friends.

Our community’s donations and services have secured our Angels future and guaranteed that our deceased Veterans will receive there honors and respect always.

We wish to thank everyone for the contributions and caring services. Due to your generosity, our Angel will return to Libby in May 2022 to celebrate her 100th birthday, looking her very best once again!

Sincerely The American Legion, Auxiliary #97

Submitted by Sandy Dempewolf, President of Libby, Mont